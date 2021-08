The Washingtonian, a magazine based in the nation's capital, provided a new twist in the story about D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser being caught on camera not wearing a mask indoors at a wedding despite her new order reinstating masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. The scoop was that the reporter who first reported the story wasn't invited to the wedding. Twitter users mocked what many considered e an attempt by the Washingtonian to excuse Bowser’s mask hypocrisy.