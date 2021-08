BOSTON, Mass. — I wanted to have fun with this “new look” New York Yankees bunch. I thought, hey, four straight victories, go catch the Boston Red Sox by surprise, catch them sleeping and sweep them four straight too. Nope. Can’t have that. It’s the season from hell. The series was book-ended by two epic collapses that would’ve made the 2004 team blush. The Yankees could’ve taken three of four or even if you wanted to say they should’ve lost on Saturday, a split at the very least.