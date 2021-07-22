Obit: Raymond Ralph Wise

Raymond Wise went home to be with Jesus on July 17, 2021, at the age of 66. Raymond was born to Joe Merideth and Francis Mae Wise on Oct. 7, 1954, in Walla Walla, Washington. At the time of his birth he had three siblings, Brenda Fay (Elliot), Joe Edward Wise and Carol Ann (Megy). After his birth three other sisters were born, Juanita Beverly (Fauser), Debbie Darlene (Carlson) and Vivian Diane (Keene). All of his siblings are still living.