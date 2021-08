Here is a question about the experimental injection that remains unanswered – Why are so many of those who have been “vaccinated” getting the virus and ending up in the hospital? What’s the point if it doesn’t work? And curiously, despite all of the adverse effects (nearing 500,000 as reported on the CDC VAERS website) including heart inflammation, neurological damage, blood clotting, paralysis, seizures and death, the COVID Koolaid crowd continues to religiously put their faith in the Big Media/Big Government/Big Pharma Cabal. And why oh why would anyone who’s already had the virus get the injection? If you were previously infected, studies show that your risk is near zero and there’s simply no reason to take the risk of getting the experimental shot.