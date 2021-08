Nine days into Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, and T.J. Watt has yet to practice. As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted, she first asked Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin when he thought Watt might be joining training camp practice. When Tomlin replied that Watt is “day-to-day,” Pryor followed up asking if Watt was injured — to which Tomlin simply replied that injuries don’t need to be discussed right now. It is NFL policy that teams don’t need to get into injuries to players during the offseason.