The year 2021: Where people will do anything for a picture or video. We live in a world where our phones are readily available if not already in our hands just waiting to be used. This is especially noticeable at any place that merits a good background for a pic or vid, which is pretty much anywhere. Sometimes even safety doesn't matter, when you want the shot you're going to do whatever it takes to get it and then throw it on Snapchat.