Every summer I used to take my sons up to Tahoe for a hike in the Granite Chief Wilderness in the Tahoe National Forest. We park at the trailhead near the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort to the Five-Lakes Trailhead. The first mile or so is uphill with a few switchbacks to get you up high to enjoy the panoramic views. Once up and into the wilderness area, enjoy the sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. To fit the scene, my sons will start to sing a song like the opening credits to an epic adventure movie. They will then laugh at me as I take 20 pictures of the same flower. The variety of rock formations and native plants will make you wish you were a botanist or geologist and could identify all that your eyes survey.