Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kiké Hernandez’s ninth-inning heroics lead Red Sox to 5-4 win over Yankees

By Jason Mastrodonato
Boston Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox are usually the team that does the little things right. They’re the team that takes advantage of the other team’s minor mistakes. They’re the team that wins the close games. They didn’t look like that team for most of Thursday’s game. A sloppy Sox team was getting...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Febles
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Red Sox#Nesn#Yanks#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Yankees 4: I don’t even know

Thursday was bananas. I’m really not sure what to say. Things were pretty normal early on with the offense coming up empty in the first half of the game. Then rain came and delayed things for an hour, and all hell broke loose. It looked like a baserunning blunder cost the Red Sox the game, but then they came back in the bottom of the ninth against Chad Green to send it to extras. That worked against them, though, when Matt Barnes gave the lead right back to New York despite retiring all three batters he faced. Fortunately, the Yankees bullpen is depleted and Brooks Kriske threw four wild pitches in the bottom of the inning to help the Red Sox walk it off. In a season full of crazy, come-from-behind victories, this is instantly one of the wildest.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: The 2022 rotation preview and possible options

Possible building blocks for a Red Sox revamped 2022 rotation. The Boston Red Sox avoided any additions to their rotation in the latest July deadline deals scrum. Red Sox passivity was the polar opposite of the Toronto Blue Jays, who shored up their rotation and bullpen. Boston did secure a left-handed power bat that the supposed game plan has Kyle Schwarber to play first base, thus ending that void in the lineup.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Kyle Schwarber Take Batting Practice With Red Sox

A new face joined the Red Sox on Friday for the start of their stay in Tampa Bay. Kyle Schwarber has reported to the ballclub after being dealt to Boston on Thursday night. The 2021 All-Star currently is not able to play due to a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t completely idle at Tropicana Field. Schwarber took batting practice with the Red Sox before their series opener against the Rays.
MLBIndependent

Ernie Clement, Cesar Hernandez lead Cleveland over Houston 5-4

HOUSTON — Rookie Ernie Clement had a season-high three RBIs and Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning to lift Cleveland to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night to avoid a sweep. It was 4-all with one out in the seventh when...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers: Boston Red Sox lose out on ace as deadline approaches (analysis)

The Dodgers -- not the Padres -- will be adding 3-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer after all. Los Angeles is closing in on a deal to acquire both Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Nationals for a prospect package of catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the sides had made progress on a deal.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Phillies minor leaguer is rushed into surgery after suffering in-game 'medical emergency,' which saw him freeze and slump to the ground in front of startled coaches and teammates

Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer Daniel Brito is recovering from a second surgery after suffering what his club referred to as a 'medical emergency' on Saturday in Rochester. Brito, a 23-year-old third baseman for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, had surgery on Saturday night and Sunday but will continue 'undergoing...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 13, Blue Jays 4: The bats wake up rather emphatically

The Red Sox offense hasn’t been the same of late, going through a rut that sparked a handsome genius to suggest shaking things up in the lineup. They did indeed shake things up, and it took approximately five seconds for the impact to be felt. Boston went ballistic for eight runs on three homers in the first inning, and never really looked back from there. Kiké Hernández hit two of the team’s six homers on the night, and in total they had 10 extra-base hits. It was an easy blowout win to start this series against the Blue Jays, and exactly what the doctor ordered.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Red Sox rally past Yankees in 10th inning

Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy