Unstuck: Moving Past Difficult Emotions

The three major emotions are “happy,” “sad,” and “angry." But using a more nuanced word may help you get what you want. Let's say someone has given into your important request. Do you say something effusive like "awesome!" or just "thank you." The case for "awesome" is to show your authentic appreciation, and that can motivate additional kindness. But it could also make the person feel you now owe an equal capitulation. "Thank you" has the opposite pluses and minuses. Good communicators reflect before speaking: In this situation, would it be wiser to gush "Awesome!" or offer a restrained "Thank you."