Unstuck: Moving Past Difficult Emotions
Licensed Psychotherapist, Connective Clinical Counseling, LLC. Sometimes in life, difficult things happen that are outside of our control like divorce, an affair, loss of a job, denied a promotion, someone cut us off in traffic, or having disagreements with family or friends. No matter how big our small, it is distressing. We may tell ourselves, “This isn’t fair. That shouldn’t happen. I can’t stand this. It shouldn’t be this way.” These are logical responses to circumstances that don’t go as we had planned. An old Buddhist saying says, “Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.” Let’s look at this a bit deeper.meigsindypress.com
