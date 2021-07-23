Seltzer-Opening Hacks
Hornitos Tequila Seltzer is inviting seltzer drinkers to crack open a can in celebration of National Tequila Day and the brand teamed up with celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend to share a very special "public seltzer announcement." Slim, tall cans of hard seltzer can be troublesome to open with long, manicured nails and Legend is on a mission to help people avoid cracks, chips and mishaps with tips and tricks that promise to be useful well beyond the summer season.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0