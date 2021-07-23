Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Seltzer-Opening Hacks

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHornitos Tequila Seltzer is inviting seltzer drinkers to crack open a can in celebration of National Tequila Day and the brand teamed up with celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend to share a very special "public seltzer announcement." Slim, tall cans of hard seltzer can be troublesome to open with long, manicured nails and Legend is on a mission to help people avoid cracks, chips and mishaps with tips and tricks that promise to be useful well beyond the summer season.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Hacks#Food Drink#Beverages#Hornitos Tequila Seltzer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Life Hacks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Use fruit juice to salvage subpar seltzer

When Dennis Lee shared the recipe for three-ingredient copycat Dole Whip on The Takeout this spring, I knew I had to try it. Cool Whip, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple were quickly procured, and after just a few minutes of blending, the recipe turned out to be exactly as light, fluffy, and delicious as promised. But because canned pineapple juice was only sold in six-packs at the grocery store, I had a lot of leftover juice. What to do with it?
Food & Drinkscrossroadstoday.com

The hard seltzer craze has come to an end

The once unstoppable growth of hard seltzer has gone flat. That warning is coming from Boston Beer, the creator of Truly Hard Seltzer, which said that popularity of the low-calorie drink has faded. Boston Beer founder Jim Koch said that the “hard seltzer category and overall beer industry were softer...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Whiskey-Based Hard Seltzers

The Whiskey Roller is a new whiskey-based hard seltzer from Heroes & Heretics that's ready to drink and appealing to whiskey lovers and non-whiskey lovers, especially those who want to drink less and enjoy more. The naturally flavored alcoholic sparkling water product is full of flavor from hibiscus, nutmeg and bay leaf, and it shares 100 calories per 330ml can. This hard seltzer is a refreshingly different choice that makes the most of whiskey and comes in at just 4% ABV.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Do This Before Pouring Out Hard Seltzer Flavors You Hate

Summer calls for a refreshing cooling drink that helps you rejuvenate, right? Lots of options to consider: lemonade, iced coffee, orange juice, sparkling water, hard seltzer water, and more. Hard seltzer has been a fairly popular option for many. Guess what? In 2019, popular hard seltzer brands like White Claw actually ran out of cans (via CNN). The brand's vice president commented back then said, "We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand." Impressive.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Strawberry-Basil Hard Seltzer

Making your own hard seltzer is super easy, and you can tailor it to your favorite flavors for a refreshing summertime drink. For extra flavor, muddle the strawberries, basil, and vodka ahead of time and let sit. When ready to use, add in the ice, shake, and strain!
Drinksbrewpublic.com

Rainier Seltzers Join The Ever-Expanding Hard Seltzer Category

Inspired by flavors from the Pacific Northwest, Rainier Beer has launched its own lineup of Rainier Seltzer. Its three-flavor lineup includes Huckleberry, Apple, and Lemon. Rainier joins the growing yet more competitive market of hard seltzers. This product category saw sales total nearly $4 billion in the COVID stricken year of 2020. These sales come at the expense of beer and cider sales, a main reason why more and more breweries are entering the fray.
DrinksBangor Daily News

Shipyard unveils Pumpkinhead hard seltzer

Shipyard Brewing Co. unveiled this week a hard seltzer that seeks to capitalize on the popularity of its iconic fall seasonal beer. The Pumpkinhead hard seltzer hit store shelves Monday, and it will be available only in a limited release, according to the company. “Given the momentum of the hard...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

This Major Hard Seltzer Brand Is Suddenly Spiraling, Reports Say

If you were so sure the hard seltzer craze was here to stay, recent data actually suggests that consumers are starting to stray. In fact, the shift in drinking patterns has been so extreme that this week, the CEO of one of the world's top two hard seltzer brands admitted that as sales are suddenly nose-diving, he and his team "don't look very smart."
RecipesFood Beast

Corona's New Hard Seltzer Limonada is Inspired By Authentic Limonada Recipes

Hard seltzers have been enjoying a boom for the past couple of years, and with the amount of options making a splash in the market, it looks like the wave of its popularity won't be fading anytime soon. Add Corona's new Hard Seltzer Limonada to the mix and folks have another refreshing option to indulge in this summer.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of The Hard Seltzer Cocktail Book

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The Hard Seltzer Cocktail Book: 55 Unofficial Recipes for White Claw® Slushies, Truly® Mixers, and More Spiked-Seltzer Drinks by Casie Vogel (Ulysses Press, 2021). (ARV $19.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per...
DrinksFood52

This Is the Best Spiked Seltzer to Sip All Summer

If there's one thing I look forward to doing most over the summer, it's sitting outside—be it on a beach, rooftop, grassy knoll, or, heck, even my fire escape—while sipping an ice-cold beverage (usually something with a little kick, if you know what I mean). My go-to is a dry...
Food & Drinksphl17.com

A sour spiked seltzer from kids candy

The creators of Warheads have gotten into the hard seltzer game. They took the flavors green apple, watermelon, blue raspberry and black cherry and made them into sour spiked seltzer. Reviews say the drink is not overwhelmingly sweet but does match the candy flavors. They say the sourness comes through first then mellows to allow the sweetness to come through.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Could Yerba Mate Be The New Hard Seltzer?

In recent years, hard seltzer has taken over the adult beverage world as the refreshingly carbonated drink of choice for many summertime imbibers. But a new variety of hard beverage with age-old roots is angling to make a dent in hard seltzer's market one can at a time. Recently, two...
Food & Drinkstroegs.com

Try a gluten-free Tröegs House Seltzer

Looking for a local gluten-free option here at Tröegs? Or something light and low-calorie? Or maybe something just plain fun and refreshing?. Try our new Tröegs House Seltzers. They’re all made right here in Hershey. And we’re experimenting with new flavors all summer. So far, we’ve made Passionfruit Orange Guava,...
Food & DrinksDayton Daily News

Fascinating food trends: Hard seltzer, 7 spices and plant-based eating

When the Miami Valley Restaurant Association announced a hard-seltzer festival for early August, it immediately got my mind on the subject of food and dining trends. This boozy bubbly low-calorie beverage craze has taken alcohol sales by storm both locally and nationally. Representatives from Bonbright Distributors, Heidelberg Distributing Company and Cavalier Distributing say seltzer sales continue to be a category that Miami Valley consumers and those across the state of Ohio are flocking to.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Warheads Hard Seltzer Is A Thing, And There Are 4 Candy Flavors

Sour candies are like ‘90s vibes — they’re probably never going to get old. That being said, you probably never thought you’d see the day there was a sour candy-flavored hard seltzer. Luckily, the masterminds behind the candy and hard seltzer mash-up are here to wow your tastebuds with a nostalgic combo that could replace your White Claw for a minute. So if you’re ready to try a boozy twist on your go-to libation, here’s where to buy Warheads Hard Seltzer.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Posterior Firming Creams

Bushbalm‘s Tush Firming Cream helps to smooth and soften skin with natural, plant-derived ingredients with properties to hydrate, tighten and refresh. The product is powered by coffea arabica seed, mango seed butter, Brazilian nut seed oil and other all-natural oils that are rich in antioxidants. According to the brand, the product works best when it's used daily and right after the shower, when skin is at its most absorbent. When massaged into the skin in circular motions, the product treats the senses with the scent of vanilla blossom and almond.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Stylish Waste-Reducing Footwear

Minuit sur Terre is a French brand that creates eco-friendly vegan footwear and accessories for men and women using cruelty-free and sustainable materials, including materials made from grapes and vegetable oils. By working with these materials as alternatives to leather, the brand helps to reduce by-products from the food industry like apple waste, recycled cereals, synthetic fibers and also clean up the environment by giving new life to bottles collected from the Mediterranean Sea. These materials are joined to soles products with 70% recycled rubber, so that consumers don't have to compromise style for sustainability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy