Seltzer-Opening Hacks

When Dennis Lee shared the recipe for three-ingredient copycat Dole Whip on The Takeout this spring, I knew I had to try it. Cool Whip, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple were quickly procured, and after just a few minutes of blending, the recipe turned out to be exactly as light, fluffy, and delicious as promised. But because canned pineapple juice was only sold in six-packs at the grocery store, I had a lot of leftover juice. What to do with it?