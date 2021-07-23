Titans Fans Are Excited For Nightwing and Starfire in Season 3 Premiere

Titans fans are already stoked for the Season 3 premiere with Nightwing and Starfire action. It’s been a while, but the day is almost here. Both Brenton Thwaites and Anna Diop’s new looks get a full feature on the show’s Twitter account. If the people weren’t already excited for this upcoming batch of episodes, all the social media reminders are doing the job. Things got kind of dark for the Titans last season. Unfortunately for the fans that just want the best for the young heroes, it doesn’t sound like that’s on the table. Showrunner Greg Walker talked about some light at the end of the tunnel recently. Check out the two fan-favorite characters down below: