Sandy Pond’s piping plover predicament

Tom Fisher is sharing his Buffalo, New York, garden with us today, including a feature in the garden that is popular with all sorts of visitors. We have a very small prefab pond we bought a few years ago. The day we filled it a toad took up residence. Since then, we’ve added a couple of pondlets to create a small waterfall. Now every season the toads and frogs spawn at least twice a year, the birds bathe and drink from the waterfall, and three goldfish spend their summers in the pond then like snowbirds head south (to a basement tub) for the winter. It has truly been our best addition to the garden; it’s brought so much life and enjoyment to us and the creatures we didn’t even know were around us. I still don’t know where the frogs came from and how they found the pond. We run a 3-in-1 pond filter with the pond that we also take out with the fish in the fall, and the maintenance of the pond is almost nothing at all. I encourage you all to consider adding a pond. You might be surprised how even a little one can add so much.