Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sandy Pond’s piping plover predicament

By RANDY PELLIS rpellis@oswegonews.com
nny360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDY POND — At times it seems nature helps in one way what it harms in another. And so it is at this unique pond on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario separated from those waters by a narrow barrier dune pierced by a narrow channel entrance that makes this pond a playground for boaters, beach lovers, and the tiny piping plover, an endangered bird at the center of an environmental conundrum: how to balance the welfare of a delicate species with the economic and personal wellbeing of those who need to make a living here and want to enjoy this special place.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches#Army Corps Of Engineers#The Pond#The Audubon Society#Piping Plovers#Onondaga Audubon#Suny Esf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Newburyport, MAworcestermag.com

First Person: Piping plovers provide diversion on Plum Island

My sister-in-law Susie and her husband John love the Great Outdoors. When we visit them, they usually drag my old, reluctant, city-boy ass off to an Adventure with Nature. This time, it was a trip to Plum Island and the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge near Newburyport, Massachusetts. Plum Island...
Petsgreatlakesecho.org

Birds and Brews: Pour one out for the piping plover

Piping plovers, a small white-and-gray shorebird with striking orange legs, are making a comeback this summer – on the beach and at the bar. The plover has been on the federal endangered species list since 1985, when the Great Lakes plover population dropped to about a dozen pairs. In 2019,...
New York City, NYnny360.com

Aquatic invader: The water chestnut’s history, annual revival on New York waters

HEUVELTON — Along County Route 15 just east of the village, the Oswegatchie River is blanketed by green water chestnuts. Different from the grass-like water chestnuts that produce crisp corms featured in Asian cuisines, the invasive Trapa natans species is a legacy of an intentional introduction to North America nearly 200 years ago. Though they carry the same common name, the two species are from distinct orders and are only related by three of the broadest biological classifications.
Buffalo, NYfinegardening.com

Tom’s Pond

Tom Fisher is sharing his Buffalo, New York, garden with us today, including a feature in the garden that is popular with all sorts of visitors. We have a very small prefab pond we bought a few years ago. The day we filled it a toad took up residence. Since then, we’ve added a couple of pondlets to create a small waterfall. Now every season the toads and frogs spawn at least twice a year, the birds bathe and drink from the waterfall, and three goldfish spend their summers in the pond then like snowbirds head south (to a basement tub) for the winter. It has truly been our best addition to the garden; it’s brought so much life and enjoyment to us and the creatures we didn’t even know were around us. I still don’t know where the frogs came from and how they found the pond. We run a 3-in-1 pond filter with the pond that we also take out with the fish in the fall, and the maintenance of the pond is almost nothing at all. I encourage you all to consider adding a pond. You might be surprised how even a little one can add so much.
Sciencenny360.com

Pool owners sought for DEC’s annual citizen science survey for invasive bugs

ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encourages swimming pool owners to participate in DEC’s annual Asian Longhorned Beetle Swimming Pool Survey. During late summer, Asian longhorned beetles emerge as adults and are active outside of their host tree. The goal of the survey is to locate infestations of these invasive pests before they cause serious damage to the state’s forests and street trees.
Environmentnny360.com

Save the River installs new garbage-collection devices in sewers outside Antique Boat Museum

CLAYTON — There’s some new equipment underfoot outside the Antique Boat Museum in the village, catching garbage before it enters the St. Lawrence River. Underneath two sewer grates outside the museum are LittaTraps, a new kind of ecological protective technology. They catch any garbage washed into the grates, to be removed by volunteers on a regular schedule. That litter normally would have entered the river, choking wildlife and dirtying the water.
Sausalito, CAsustainabilityallianceaz.org

Elizabeth Ann, first US cloned endangered species

Last summer, Viagen successfully cloned one of the Przewalski’s horses. Last year, they successfully cloned a black-footed ferret from Willa, an animal that died and was frozen in 1988. The adorable result is Elizabeth Ann, born last December to a domestic ferret so as not to put another endangered ferret at risk.
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

Crawfish and Minnows: Fishing at McKnight's Pond

What was it like growing up on Second Street? Our playground was the fields just a couple of hundred yards down the street. One was the Bradshaw farm on Lemons Mill Road, and the other was Mr. McKnight’s farm, which had a big pond. In the summer, we fished there...
Animalscbslocal.com

Piping Plover Chicks Named On Friday

Chicagoland bird buffs suggested names, with final selection made by a committee. And more good news: the chicks are expected to "fledge" in the next few days.
Amherst, MAWWLP 22News

Beaches at Puffer’s Pond closed to swimming

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – North and South beaches at Puffer’s Pond has been closed to swimmers since last Tuesday after high bacteria levels in the water. The water quality tested came back to be more than six times higher than what they should be on South Beach, and three times higher on North Beach. Puffer’s Pond will be closed until at least Tuesday, July 27, when results are supposed to come in from a weekly test.
Animalsnny360.com

State license exams scheduled for falconry, wildlife rehabilitation, tracking dog handling

ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting free examinations for three licenses this month. Exams are scheduled for Aug. 27 for people seeking a license to practice falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator or handle leashed tracking dogs to find injured game animals. In-person exams will not be offered this year. Registration for an online exam should be completed by Aug. 20 on the DEC’s Special License Exams Registration webpage.
vineyardgazette.com

Squibnocket Pond

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is the purchaser of one of the most important open tracts of land on the Vineyard, specifically 375 acres of strategically placed property in the Squibnocket Pond area of Gay Head. The Gazette confirmed Mrs. Onassis' ownership after a widespread check of sources in Washington, New York...
Animalswtae.com

Audubon Society continues asking people to remove bird feeders, baths

Pa. — The Audubon Society is still urging people to keep their bird feeders and birdbaths inside due to a mysterious songbird illness. First noticed in Washington, D.C., songbirds have gone blind and even died in several states because of the illness. The disease has since been spreading west, possibly by shared food sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy