Chalk the pier event July 25
OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will offer an outdoor activity that engages young people ages nine through 17 in the use of chalk as an artistic medium. Artist Alyssa Smith will work with volunteers to create a large mural in the picnic area outside the museum building. Young artists will help develop and expand the mural through their own creative efforts. The theme for the mural is “Where the water never ends,” which will be used to inspire young artists.www.nny360.com
