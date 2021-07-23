Chalk the pier event July 25

Readers of a certain age will remember that for many years, until the end of the Cold War, the submarine tender USS Fulton tied up at the mooring dolphins pictured in The Day, "State approves final $50 million for State Pier project," (July 23). More about the Fulton and her tenure at the State Pier may be seen in a new online exhibition found on the website of the New London Maritime Society. “Bringing the Ships to New London: A Tale of Two Piers,” is an illustrated history of the State Pier and its older neighbor, the Central Vermont Railway Pier. It includes historic photos of the State Pier under construction, the CV Pier in its heyday, and the vanished waterfront neighborhood of East New London, much of it sacrificed to allow construction of the Pier in 1914.