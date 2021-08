Wisler (3-4) took the loss Sunday versus Cleveland. He allowed two runs on two hits and a hit batter in one-third of an inning. Wisler melted down with a one-run lead, and by the time he exited, Tampa Bay was down a run. The right-hander has mostly been solid since he joined the Rays in a trade from the Giants in June, but he's now allowed runs in each of his last three appearances. Overall, the reliever owns a 4.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB with seven holds and three blown saves across 38.1 innings.