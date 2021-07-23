New York Adaptive Golf Inc. hosts first FORE-Inclusion Golf Tournament
OSWEGO — New York Adaptive Golf Inc. will host its first FORE-Inclusion Golf Tournament on Aug. 28 at Battle Island State Park in Fulton. The captain-and-crew outing is scheduled for a 9 a.m. shotgun start with a team entry fee of $400, with all proceeds going to benefit the area non-profit. The tourney will pay cash prizes to the top three teams along with contests for longest drive, closest to the pin, and skins. All participants will also receive lunch and a golf polo or wind jacket.www.nny360.com
