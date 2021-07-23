Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

SUNY Oswego Summer STEAM camp ramps up in August

nny360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning has announced dates for Summer STEAM Camp for children ages seven to 14, starting in early August. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Summer Camp is a fun, interactive and uniquely designed program that allows students to explore, imagine, create, collaborate and solve problems, all while learning 21st-century skills that will help them succeed in school and beyond.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Oswego#Summer Camp#Mathematics#Suny Oswego Summer#Oswego#Suny Oswego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Milbridge, MEBangor Daily News

Registration open for OWLette, an August summer camp for girls

MILBRIDGE – Registration is now open for OWLette, free summer day camp for girls at the Milbridge Commons Wellness Park. OWLette is an extension of OWL: Outdoor Women Lead, a collaborative project between Women for Healthy Rural Living (WHRL) and Maine Outdoor School, L3C. OWL programs teach outdoor and naturalist skills to women and girls in Downeast Maine. Our goal is to strengthen women and girls’ confidence outside, because everyone deserves to feel comfortable and empowered in the outdoors.
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Local students on SUNY Oswego honor rolls

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego recently recognized Cattaraugus County residents as high academic achievers on its president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the president’s list include Erin...
Oswego, NYnny360.com

Lifelong Learning program at SUNY Oswego offers summer courses online

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations will present three Lifelong Learning program courses virtually Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 9-12 for adults age 50 and over. Summer 2021 course offerings include “A Total Solar Eclipse Comes to Oswego, April 2024,” “Birding with Rice Creek” and “Stargazing in...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Oswego County natives graduate from SUNY Canton

CANTON — Nearly 800 students have graduated from SUNY Canton as members of the Class of 2021. President Zvi Szafran urged graduates to use their knowledge to help their communities rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic at the college’s in-person commencement ceremony held May 15. “Think about your strengths and how...
Levelland, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Sign up for the Explore the Arts Summer Camp with South Plains College

LEVELLAND, Texas – Summer activities at SPC continue next week with the Explore the Arts Camp. This camp runs from July 26-July 29 (Monday-Thursday), 9 AM- 12 noon each day. Students 5-11 rotate through four classes daily: music, painting/drawing/sculpting, theater, photography. Students 12-17 also rotate through four classes: film editing, music, photography, and digital art.
Oswego, NYnny360.com

SUNY Oswego student media earn awards through teamwork, initiative, adaptability

OSWEGO — While COVID-19 has altered many routines, changes did not stop one ongoing tradition — SUNY Oswego student-run WNYO 88.9 FM and WTOP-10 TV earning awards. The New York State Broadcasters Association recognized WNYO with a pair of college radio awards — with Zac Case earning Outstanding Social Media Personality and “WNYO Sports Hour” with Brandon Ladd and Aaron Valentino winning Outstanding Radio Show — while WTOP won college TV Outstanding Sportscast for a men’s basketball game vs. Cortland in February 2020.
Oswego, NYcnycentral.com

City of Oswego announces new "Summer Bash" festival

The City of Oswego and Mayor Billy Barlow have announced the new “Summer Bash” carnival event and festival. The event is a three-day event running from Thursday, July 29th to Saturday, July 31st. It will be hosted at Breitbeck Park and will feature carnival rides and games, food, kids’ activities,...
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

SUNY Oswego senior Holley elected to national leadership role

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego senior Kayla Holley is charting new territory as the national vice president of professional development at Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). A double major in public relations and business administration, Holley is the first Oswego student to attain a national position in the 20-year...
Oswego, NYcnycentral.com

Free lighthouse tours for Oswego city residents during first weekend of August

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego city residents can get free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse during the first weekend of August, Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday. The tours will be offered through a partnership between the city and the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. Tours include a boat ride to and from the lighthouse.
Oswego, NYlocalsyr.com

Summer Bash to fill Oswego’s Harborfest sized void

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A few months ago, the City of Oswego cancelled one of its biggest events of the year, Harborfest. But they are replacing it with another festival meant to help the city. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he felt like he needed to have something to help...
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Students build benches during UNCA STEAM camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hands have been busy at a SkillSet camp was designed for middle and high school students. Students at the UNC Asheville STEAM Studio summer camp have been designing and building benches. During the camp, the students learn skills that will help them with their 21st century...
Oswego, NYNYS Music

Oswego Announces Summer Concert Series in Water Street Square

City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the schedule for the 2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Water Street Square downtown pocket park and “Rockin the River” at Veteran’s Stage in West Linear Park. The free summer concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Summer Camps Wrapping Up

The Washington County Conservation summer camps will be completing their final session this week. Throughout the summer the conservation has been hosting summer camps for kids of different age groups. Each session incorporates conservation education with a different theme. The last session will be for third and fourth graders with the theme of Harry Potter. (didn’t want two consecutive sentences to end the same)Washington County Conservation Naturalist Megan Jorgensen explains how they incorporate wizarding magic with conservation, “We will be taking them through a lot of the same concepts. So conservation and outdoor recreation in our habitats but then we’ll also be adding a magical twist with different themed activities that relate to Harry Potter.”
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego’s Sherri Devercelly Receives Chancellor’s Award For Excellence In Classified Service

OSWEGO – Described as an “invaluable asset” to SUNY Oswego, Sherri Devercelly of the college’s facility services has earned the prestigious SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service. Calling her a “consummate professional,” nominator Mitch Fields, associate vice president for facilities, noted that Devercelly exhibits “excellence in leadership, customer...
Oswego, NYRomesentinel.com

SUNY Oswego lauds dean’s list recipients

OSWEGO — The following area residents have been named to the dean’s list at SUNY Oswego:. Alyssa M. Bartolotti, of Rome, childhood education;. Ashley N. Cady, of New York Mills, criminal justice/psych.;. Sarah E. Dade, of Whitesboro, studio art-illustration;. Grace E. DePietro, of. Westmoreland, communication and social interaction;. Juston Fenske,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy