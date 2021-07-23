SUNY Oswego Summer STEAM camp ramps up in August
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning has announced dates for Summer STEAM Camp for children ages seven to 14, starting in early August. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Summer Camp is a fun, interactive and uniquely designed program that allows students to explore, imagine, create, collaborate and solve problems, all while learning 21st-century skills that will help them succeed in school and beyond.www.nny360.com
