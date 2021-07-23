SUNY Oswego Summer STEAM camp ramps up in August

The Washington County Conservation summer camps will be completing their final session this week. Throughout the summer the conservation has been hosting summer camps for kids of different age groups. Each session incorporates conservation education with a different theme. The last session will be for third and fourth graders with the theme of Harry Potter. (didn’t want two consecutive sentences to end the same)Washington County Conservation Naturalist Megan Jorgensen explains how they incorporate wizarding magic with conservation, “We will be taking them through a lot of the same concepts. So conservation and outdoor recreation in our habitats but then we’ll also be adding a magical twist with different themed activities that relate to Harry Potter.”