Verizon Fios TV app arrives on newer Fire TV devices but excludes older models

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon has launched its Fios TV app for Fire TVs and Firesticks. The app provides Verizon customers subscribed to Fios TV access to live channels, a program guide, on-demand content, DVR recordings, purchases, rentals, and more. This is the first time Verizon is making its app available on devices other than phones and tablets. Unfortunately, the app is only compatible with devices running Fire OS 6 and 7. That means customers with 2nd-gen Fire TV Sticks, which make up the majority of Fire TV devices in the wild, do not have access to the app. Only Fire TV models released in or after 2017 and Fire TV Smart TVs released in or after 2018 are compatible.

www.aftvnews.com

