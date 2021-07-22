AISD to participate in federal program to provide free meals to all students in 2021-22

ABILENE – The Abilene Independent School District announced on Tuesday that it will take part in a federal program to provide each student in the district with free breakfast and lunch for the 2021-22 school year. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for this school year.