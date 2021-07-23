Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

HEALTH: Reader bemoans lack of precise post-vaccine immunity testing

By Alice Queen
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the lack of a test that truly demonstrates the effective level of immunity an individual has from receiving the COVID vaccine? My wife has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a month ago. Now we learn that her immune system may not have created any antibodies against COVID-19! There is no test to give her peace of mind that she is protected. The one test mentioned (SARS-CoV-2 Semi-Quantitative Total Antibody, Spike) shows only that you have some antibodies from the vaccine, but doesn't reveal the true level of protection. It's frustrating! -- B.W.

Pfizer
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Posted by
Best Life

If You Take These Meds, You May Not Have Antibodies Post-Vaccine, Study Says

By now, there's both clinical and real-world evidence that shows getting vaccinated for COVID-19 offers you plenty of protection against the virus. After all, the shots have drastically reduced infections in the U.S. and bring down case numbers to their lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic. But if you're one of the millions of Americans who rely on certain types of medications to help with an ongoing health issue, research says there's a chance you may not have the antibodies you need to keep you safe from COVID-19 post-vaccine.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
gentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
weisradio.com

What to know about antibody tests in a post-vaccine world

(NEW YORK) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel once again warned consumers this week not to use commercial antibody tests to check whether or not they are immune to COVID-19. These tests, the panel said Thursday, are not consistent and can’t be used to measure protection against the virus.
avoyellestoday.com

Parish health unit offering COVID tests, vaccinations

Holcombe encourages those seeking services to use health unit to ease pressure on ERs, med providers. The state Office of Public Health is encouraging those seeking tests for COVID or a vaccination to protect against infection to take advantage of the parish health unit for both services, OPH Region VI Administrator Dr. David Holcombe said.
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health: Lack of vaccinated individuals not due to vaccine availability

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The state’s largest hospital system says it is in favor of the CDC’s mask recommendations. Doctors with Prisma Health say the lack of people receiving their vaccinations in South Carolina is not due to the lack of availability, pointing out that the vaccines are available at doctors offices and at events throughout the state.
doctorslounge.com

Breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 Infections ID’d in Fully Vaccinated

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Breakthrough severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections among fully vaccinated health care workers are mainly mild or asymptomatic, according to a study published online July 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Moriah Bergwerk, M.B., B.S., from the Ministry of...
doctorslounge.com

Many Cancer Patients Lack Immunity for Measles, Mumps

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A considerable proportion of ambulatory patients with cancer lack protective antibodies for measles and mumps, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Network Open. Sara R. Marquis, M.P.H., from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and colleagues identified...
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.
NIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...
NBC Chicago

FDA Authorizes COVID Antibody Treatment as Preventive After Exposure

People at considerable risk of developing severe COVID-19, including millions of Americans with compromised immune systems, now have the option of receiving a preventive monoclonal antibody treatment if they have been or are at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration’s action on Friday brings...
Washington Post

We are testing too many vaccinated people who lack covid symptoms

Early in the pandemic, the United States had an undertesting problem. Now we are overtesting those who are immune and asymptomatic. A person with immunity to the coronavirus will fight off an infection. But during and after the person’s exposure to the virus, it’s common for a low number of virus particles to be detectable in the nose. In medicine, we call this virus a “colonizer” — a pathogen that does not cause illness or spread the illness. It’s an incidental finding. But in today’s world of routine coronavirus testing of vaccinated people, these positive tests are inflating the number of positive cases in a misleading way.

