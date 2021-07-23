Cancel
Expansion draft! Yes, NFL

By Beorn1900
Big Blue View
 11 days ago

Ok, sorry about that misleading heading, ...maybe. But Bleached Report had and article posing a hypothetical NFL expansion draft today. They posted who each team might make available to be taken. I disagree with their choices for the Giants!. Who would you choose? (I suggest using the first 53 current...

www.bigblueview.com

#Expansion Draft#Giants#American Football#Bleached Report#Bbv
