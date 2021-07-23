Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5VL3_0b5NzN6T00

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren't protected.

An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated in many regions are contributing to the spread of cases around the world.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its advice that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations. But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination levels and whether there's a surge.

Los Angeles County recently started requiring residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, for example, and officials in New Orleans are urging people to do the same.

Though COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, some experts said wearing a mask is a reasonable precaution since it's still possible to get infected.

Masking could also help prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.

“Personally, I continue to wear a mask when going into public spaces outside of my household, both for my own protection and for the sake of my community,” said virus researcher Angela Rasmussen of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, said a “belt-and-suspenders” approach also makes sense for people who are older or have health issues and are more vulnerable to getting severely ill if infected.

“I’m pretty healthy, but I do have gray hair. So when I go out to the supermarket, I’m masked,” Schaffner said.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

[ What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case? ]

[ What should I know about the delta variant? ]

[ Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated? ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Immune Systems#Masking#Vaccinations#Vanderbilt University#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

33 Michigan Counties Enter Higher-Risk Virus Threat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging everyone ages 2 and over, including the fully vaccinated, to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.”. The guidance affected 33 of 83 counties...
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

KEARNEY — Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, stops short of calling the COVID-19 delta variant the “worst case” scenario. He calls it a “bad case” scenario. Dr. Robert B. Crandall, director of the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, is more direct. “If you...
Johnstown, PAWNCT

Experts ‘strongly encourage’ pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two medical organizations are urging that pregnant, postpartum and lactating women receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) cite evidence demonstrating the safe use of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy from “tens of thousands of reporting individuals over the last several months,” according to a press release from Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Public Healthaappublications.org

“For COVID” or “With COVID”: Classification of SARS-CoV-2 Hospitalizations in Children

OBJECTIVES Pediatric hospitalization rates are used as a marker of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) disease severity in children but may be inflated by the detection of mild or asymptomatic infection via universal screening. We aimed to classify COVID-19 hospitalizations using an existing and novel approach and to assess the interrater reliability of both approaches.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

UMD Requiring Facial Coverings Regardless of Vaccination Status

Recently, the Center for Disease Control updated their recommendation regarding students returning to school for the 2021 school year. This was due to the Delta variant, combined with still a significant number of unvaccinated individuals, causing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The primary change involved the wearing of facial coverings:
Women's HealthClickOnDetroit.com

OB-GYN associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID

Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYN groups are now calling for anyone pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID. Health officials cite the recent increase in cases and the potential risk of severe complications if those who are pregnant get infected by COVID-19. They said pregnant people should be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

New Data Shows the Power of COVID Vaccines

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines is borne out in new government data showing that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a breakthrough infection resulting in hospitalization or death. There were 6,587 COVID-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26 --...
Public Healthaappublications.org

COVID-19 Vaccines in Children and Adolescents

AAP — American Academy of Pediatrics. Vaccines are safe and effective in protecting individuals and populations against infectious diseases. New vaccines are evaluated by a long-standing, rigorous, and transparent process through the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by which safety and efficacy data are reviewed before authorization and recommendation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy