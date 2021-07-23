Cancel
Ant-backed Zomato jumps 53% above offer price in India market debut

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd opened at a 52.6% premium to their initial public offering price on Friday, in the country’s first stock market listing of a startup valued at more than $1 billion.

Shares opened at 116 rupees in pre-open trade compared to the offering price of 76 rupees. At the debut price, Zomato had a market valuation of 910.04 billion rupees ($12.21 billion).

