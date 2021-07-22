Cancel
Video Games

Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Peacock's 'Frogger' Game Show

By Peacock
Cadillac News
 11 days ago

Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Peacock's 'Frogger' Game Show. The new competition series, based on the popular 80's video game, will also feature Kyle Brandt as co-host.

www.cadillacnews.com

Damon Wayans Jr.
Kyle Brandt
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First

The anticipation is a long time coming for Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton and he's already bored witness to a milestone. For the first time in the game show's near 60-year history, a contestant had the lowest score dropping below – $7000. The Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and Reading Rainbow host made his debut on the July 26 episode. Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain Valley, California, ended his night with -$7,400 breaking the previous record by another contestant Stephanie Hull in March 2015 with a score of -$6,800.
NFLDeadline

Ahmad Rashad To Host ‘Tug Of Words’ For Game Show Network

EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Network has buzzed with its newest series. Ahmad Rashad is set to host Tug of Words, a wordplay game show from the producing team behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, that’s set to launch in the fall. Here’s how we play our game: Two teams compete...
TV & VideosThe Independent

Gary Lineker to host ITV game show called Sitting On A Fortune

Gary Lineker will host a new game show for ITV in which players could win up to £100,000. The Match Of The Day star, who is the BBC’s highest earning on-air talent, will front Sitting On A Fortune, which is described as a “high stakes, high tension” show. The quiz...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer For New Talk Show “Hart To Heart” on Peacock

Someone needs to remind Kevin Hart what a talk show is apparently. Everyone that has a talk show these days appears to think that theirs is a little different and thereby warrants a different title. The truth is that they are different, a lot of shows have different formats, and a lot of them do things in a way that works for them. But they’re still talk shows, like it or not. It wouldn’t matter if they drank wine, coffee, whiskey, or downed two beers in a matter of seconds as it used to happen on The Man Show. It’s great that Kevin Hart wants to stretch out and continue to see what else he can do aside from comedy as he’s been doing this with other projects as well. To be certain, Hart is actually pretty good at what he does when it comes to drama, the only reason that it doesn’t work sometimes is that people are used to seeing him crack jokes and be amusing as he flips out over one thing or another. But when he goes in for a dramatic role he’s actually a decent to very talented actor that has a lot of promise.
TV & VideosNBC San Diego

How to Watch Peacock Olympic Shows

During the Olympics, Peacock will have three daily shows on Tokyo NOW channel, that are accessible on NBCOlympics.com:. Tokyo Live features live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily. Tokyo Gold offers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the...
TV & Videosthesource.com

Big Tigger And Rapsody To Host Revolt’s ‘Off Top’ Video Show

Revolt TV announced yesterday they are launching another Hip Hop-centered show and this one will be all about bars. The show, Off Top, will be a Yo! MTV Raps-esque video series with interviews of some of the games most notable artists and the most prolific up and comers. Off Top will be hosted by Grammy Award winning rapper Rapsody and former BET host Big Tigger.
NFLAwful Announcing

Rich Eisen’s “Tokyo Gold” Peacock coverage has led to his wife Suzy Shuster guest-hosting “The Rich Eisen Show” on the same network

There are quite a few married couples in the sports broadcasting world, but it is interesting to see a couple both broadcasting for the same network at the same time. That’s what’s currently happening with Rich Eisen and his wife, sportscaster and producer Suzy Shuster. Eisen is currently hosting the Tokyo Gold Olympics show on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock (part of Peacock’s wider Olympic coverage), and that’s led to Shuster serving as one of the guest hosts filling in for him on The Rich Eisen Show (which airs each weekday on NBCSN, Peacock and radio affiliates). Here’s one of her interviews, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero Monday on the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers discussions:

