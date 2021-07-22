Federal Judge Rules DACA Unlawful, Prompting CO Immigrant Groups to Ask Congress to Pass Reform
Last week a federal judge declared Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the Obama-era program that protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, unlawful. While the Biden administration has promised to appeal the decision, Colorado immigrant advocacy groups said the ruling illuminates the need for lasting immigration reform in Congress.coloradotimesrecorder.com
Comments / 0