Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 22:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST FRIDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1001 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale Airport, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Scottsdale, Piestewa Peak Park, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park, North Mountain Park, Tempe Marketplace, Arizona State University and Sky Harbor Airport. Maricopa County Flood Control gauge at Granite Reef Wash, near Granite Reef Rd and McDowell, has reached flood stage. Multiple county gauges along Indian Bend Wash also continue to rise. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Arizona State University#Indian#Bend Wash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) — Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed. Biles -- considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy