Michael Jordan Would Not Have Used the NBA Draft’s Modern Rules to His Advantage ‘No Matter How Good I Was’

By Jake Elman
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 11 days ago
The NBA Draft has changed a great deal since Michael Jordan stuck his tongue out and dominated at the University of North Carolina. In Jordan’s day, the idea of a one-and-done player, or prep-to-pro player, was scarce. Even the country’s most elite and generational prospects stayed in college for three or four years. Call him nostalgic or a traditionalist, but Jordan preferred things that way.

