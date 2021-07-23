Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL, Hurricanes release 2021-22 schedule, includes 3-week break

By Cory Lavalette
nsjonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL released the 2021-22 regular reason schedule, a slate that includes a three-week break for the All-Star Game and Winter Olympics, and a return to the league’s 82-game schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes will open their season Oct. 14 at PNC Arena when they host the New York Islanders in...

nsjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The All Star Game And#The Metropolitan Division#Kraken#Raleigh#Devils#The Detroit Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes sign five more players

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes have continued to stay active in free agency, signing five more players over the last couple of days. The team signed forwards Maxim Letunov and Sam Miletic, defensemen Jalen Chatfield and Brendan Smith, as well as goaltender Alex Lyon. All players...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes sign Derek Stepan and Stefan Noesen

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forwards Derek Stepan and Stefan Noesen. Stepan spent the 2020-21 season with the Ottawa Senators, where he scored one goal and six points in 20 games. Before joining the Senators, Stepan played 10 NHL seasons, split between the New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes. He’s 31 years old and his one-year contract will carry a $1.35 million cap hit.
NHLNHL

Canes Agree to Terms with Derek Stepan

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $1.35 million contract. "Derek is an experienced two-way center who can play in all situations," said Waddell. "We're thrilled to add...
NHLtheahl.com

Hurricanes sign forward Noesen

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Stefan Noesen to a one-year, two-way contract. Noesen played 16 games in the AHL between San Jose and Toronto last season, totaling three goals and six assists for nine points. He also made six appearances in the NHL with the Sharks and Maple Leafs.
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLPosted by
NESN

David Krejci Announces Departure From Bruins In Heartfelt Statement

David Krejci most certainly will be missed in Boston. The longtime Boston Bruins center announced his departure from the squad Friday afternoon as he’s set to return to the Czech Republic to finish out his career playing in his home country. Krejci will go down as one of the most...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLwcn247.com

NHL teams get 2021-22 schedules with, without Olympic break

The NHL has sent teams two versions of the schedule for the 2021-22 season. One includes an Olympic break to pause the season so NHL players can go to Beijing. The other is what the season would look like if the league, players and international officials cannot reach an Olympic agreement. The schedule being released publicly Thursday includes the Olympic break in the hope that a deal gets worked out. NHL players going to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 would extend the playoffs into late June. Either way, it's back to normal with an 82-game regular season and 16-team playoff for the Stanley Cup.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: 2021-22 Schedule to Have Winter Olympics Break; Player Participation TBD

The 2021-22 NHL schedule will reportedly feature a break to accommodate players who want to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported the break will take place from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22. There is, however, no guarantee the NHL will make players available for the Winter Games, which are set to take place in Beijing.
NHLtheScore

Reassessing the NHL landscape after a wild month of player movement

Have you had a chance to catch your breath? July was a doozy of a month in the NHL. First came the Seattle expansion draft, next was the annual entry draft, then an epic opening day of free agency that generated more than 150 new contracts cumulatively worth more than $500 million. Oh, and throughout the month there was a steady stream of impact trades.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Flyers release 2021-22 regular season schedule

We’re deep in the offseason and it sure feels like everything is happening at once. We just wrapped up the Expansion Draft, the Entry Draft kicks off tomorrow, and then there’s free agency opening next week, the Flyers are making trade... EVERYTHING is happening. And that probably means that this is the perfect time to remind you all that actual hockey is right around the corner! The schedule is here!
NHLchatsports.com

Wild release 2021-22 preseason schedule

The NHL still has the expansion draft and the actual 2021 NHL Draft to worry about this week, but before any transaction takes place, the Minnesota Wild announced their 2021-22 preseason schedule. In the comfy seating arrangements of Armchair GM, we now need to think about rosters and lineups and...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Breaking Down the Jets’ 2021-22 Season Schedule

The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 schedule was released July 22, and represents a return to an era where COVID-19 doesn’t call the shots. Still, there’s plenty to digest about the freshly-released 82-game slate that begins Oct. 14 on the road at the Honda Center against Anaheim Ducks, ends May 29 at the newly-named Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Flames, and sees the Jets face all 31 other NHL teams.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL 2021-22 season schedule release: Rangers games to watch this year

The best and biggest Rangers games to watch in 2021-22. The schedules for the 2021-22 season for all 32 NHL teams were released on Thursday evening. Let’s take a look at some of the key stretches in the New York Rangers‘ schedule next season. 8u20e32u20e3 games. You just love to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy