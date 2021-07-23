Handley Library wildlife program

Handley Library in Winchester will host a fun educational wildlife program at 2 p.m. July 23 as part of its youth summer reading program Tails and Tales. Attendees will meet their backyard neighbors and learn about their natural history as well as ways humans can help and not hurt native wildlife. Animals may include the box turtle, striped skunk, opossum and animal artifacts. The exhibit Backyard Wilderness will be on display on the second floor. The family-friendly, interactive exhibit features a scavenger hunt for 15 hidden plants and animals, “telescopes” that provide more information about the creatures they are pointing at, tips on how to become an outdoor explorer and inspiring quotes hidden in the tree roots.