Letters to the Index-Tribune editor: July 23, 2021

EDITOR: We had heard the rumors for several weeks that the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley would be returning to their old lunch venue, formerly Ramekins and now known as Seven Branches Venue & Inn, for its weekly meetings. Many of us still hoped that the widespread rumor would not come to pass as our new club leaders found another — a better — path, knowing how controversial supporting a Mattson-owned property is to so many people in both our club and in our community. Hopes are not always realized.