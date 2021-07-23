My First Job: Wes Ramey

What was your first job? I mowed several yards each week in Gate City, Weber City and Kingsport. At the peak, I probably had around seven yards, which was a lot for a high schooler, but I really enjoyed the sense of accomplishment from seeing a completed yard (I still do). My dad worked shift work at Eastman, and we would often schedule my yards around his shifts so he could help me with it. Once my younger brother was a little older, he would go with me and we would split the money.