Riley Adams’ home run ignites rally as Bisons down Syracuse for third straight win

Adams was sent from the Blue Jays to the Nationals on Thursday in exchange for Brad Hand, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Adams is a decent prospect who has plus raw power but might not hit enough or play good enough defense behind the plate to be a starter. The Blue Jays didn't have much need for him, as their system is full of young catchers, including Alejandro Kirk, who fits a similar profile as a bat-first backstop (albeit with a better feel to hit) and grades out considerably better overall. Adams should have a much clearer path to playing time in Washington, where the top-three catchers are Yan Gomes, Alex Avila and Rene Rivera, a trio who are all in their mid-thirties and who will all be free agents after the season. Adams may wind up waiting until next year to get his shot, but his pop could make him fantasy relevant when that opportunity eventually comes.