Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Riley Adams’ home run ignites rally as Bisons down Syracuse for third straight win

By Greg Johnson gjohnson@trentonian.com @gregp_j on Twitter
Trentonian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON — A heroic moment could be what Riley Adams needed to get back on track to the big leagues. Adams, ranked as the Blue Jays’ No. 17 prospect by MLB Pipeline, rescued the Bisons on Thursday night with a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as Buffalo downed Syracuse, 10-4.

www.trentonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler White
Person
John Axford
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bisons#Mlb Pipeline#Syracuse#The Blue Jays#Mlb Pipeline#The Triple A Mets#Triple A#Notre Dame High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bisons surge past Syracuse Mets, 10-4

Trenton, N.J. -- The Buffalo Bisons used a seven-run eighth inning to pull away from the Syracuse Mets and win, 10-4, in Trenton, N.J., on Thursday night. Buffalo (41-25) used its hottest bat to get on the board. In the bottom of the first inning, Tyler White hit a solo home run to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead. The homer was White’s fourth home run in his last five games.
NFLCBS Sports

Nationals' Riley Adams: Traded to Nationals

Adams was sent from the Blue Jays to the Nationals on Thursday in exchange for Brad Hand, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Adams is a decent prospect who has plus raw power but might not hit enough or play good enough defense behind the plate to be a starter. The Blue Jays didn't have much need for him, as their system is full of young catchers, including Alejandro Kirk, who fits a similar profile as a bat-first backstop (albeit with a better feel to hit) and grades out considerably better overall. Adams should have a much clearer path to playing time in Washington, where the top-three catchers are Yan Gomes, Alex Avila and Rene Rivera, a trio who are all in their mid-thirties and who will all be free agents after the season. Adams may wind up waiting until next year to get his shot, but his pop could make him fantasy relevant when that opportunity eventually comes.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera homers twice as Tigers win 10th straight home game

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera drew ever closer to history, reaching base four times and hitting two home runs, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Thursday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (50-55) have now won three games in a row, including 10 in a row at home....
MLBaustinnews.net

Nationals rally past Marlins for third straight win

Trea Turner hit the go-ahead single in a three-run sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied past to beat the visiting Miami Marlins 6-3 on Tuesday for their third consecutive win. After Miami scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead, the Nationals tied...
Chillicothe, OHnewswatchman.com

Paints down Dans for fourth straight win before faltering

CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, won their fourth-consecutive game Saturday night, beating the Danville Dans 10-0 in seven innings at VA Memorial Stadium in front of more than 2,000 fans. The game started as a pitcher's duel. Chillicothe (8-8, 25-20) starter Justin Diefenbach earned a...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Behind another strong Spenser Watkins start, Orioles down Rays, 6-1, for third straight win: ‘An incredible ride so far’

Amid a cycle of desperation for innings, the Orioles called up a series of right-handers who were older than the typical rookie. Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis, 33, and Konner Wade, 29, couldn’t stick, with both getting designated for assignment shortly after their respective debuts. But Spenser Watkins, 28, has continued to prove worthy of more opportunities. After a scoreless inning of relief ...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Yankees win third straight behind blend of power, speed and Aroldis Chapman

NEW YORK — Glancing across the field from the Yankee Stadium visitor’s dugout, Joe Girardi was asked about the new look of his old team’s lineup these days. “It’s a different type of roster,’’ said the Philadelphia Phillies manager before Tuesday night’s game. Yet, “it’s an offense that’s capable of scoring a lot of runs.’’
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Orioles Win Third Straight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie right-hander Spenser Watkins gave up one run in six innings as the Baltimore Orioles tied a season high with their third consecutive win, 6-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The 28-year old Watkins, making his third start and fourth career appearance,...
MLBaudacy.com

Bisons home schedule unveiled

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The Buffalo Bisons unveiled their 23 game home schedule for the remainder of 2021. The Bisons return to Sahlen Field as the Blue Jays head back to Toronto later this month. The first home game will be part of a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings,...
Grand Chute, WIWNCY

Eight-run rally lifts Timber Rattlers to win

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers almost let one get away on Friday night against the South Bend Cubs at Neuroscience Group Field a Fox Cities Stadium. Wisconsin had an early 6-2 lead only to see the Cubs score seven unanswered runs over the middle part of the game to take a 9-6 lead. The Rattlers put the game back in the win column as they sent thirteen batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the eighth inning to rally past the Cubs for a 14-9 victory.
Atlantic, IAkmaland.com

Dramatic four-run rally ends marathon win for Atlantic in 11 innings

(Fort Dodge) -- Jada Jensen’s two-out RBI single lifted Atlantic to a 10-9 come-from-behind walk-off in 11 innings over Anamosa on Monday night in Fort Dodge. The Trojans (34-5) won their first state quarterfinal in school history, providing plenty of heroics throughout. “It was a great effort on part of...
MLBYardbarker

Spenser Watkins shines as Orioles defeat Rays for third straight win

The Orioles finally found a way to beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Spenser Watkins paved the way with a stellar start in which he allowed one run in a career-high six innings in a 6-1 victory Monday night at Tropicana Field. Watkins was ready to walk away from the game...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Big third inning lifts Larks to 11th-straight win

HAYS – Wyatt Divis hit a three-run homer and Leo Jiminian a grand slam to highlight the Hays Larks 10-run third inning as they cruised to a 12-2, seven inning run-rule victory over the Colorado Rough Riders Monday night at Larks Park. The Rough Riders (5-12, 4-10 RMBL) grabbed the...
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets drop third straight with 5-3 loss to Buffalo

Albert Almora Jr. was responsible for every Syracuse Mets run on Wednesday night, providing a home run and three RBIs, in a 5-3 Syracuse Mets loss to the Buffalo Bisons at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Almora Jr. has hit a home run in four of Syracuse’s last five games. Syracuse (23-44)...
MLBTrentonian

Bisons beat Syracuse for seventh win in last eight games

TRENTON — Kevin Smith and Christian Colón both hit RBI singles in the sixth inning and the Bisons came back from an early deficit to beat Syracuse, 5-3, on Wednesday night to win the first two games of their final homestand in Trenton. The red-hot Smith hit safely in his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy