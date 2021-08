The Huskies drop game 3 of 4 to Willmar 15-9. Willmar, Minn. – The game started out bright for the Huskies as they jumped on the Stingers starter Duke Coborn early with two runs in the second inning. Ryan McDonald delivered an RBI single on a perfectly executed hit and run and then one of the hottest hitters on the Huskies Xavier Carter slapped a double, his third in as many games, to double the Huskies lead at 2-0. The Stingers got one back off Huskies starter Cameron Pool in the bottom half and the score was 2-1 heading into the third.