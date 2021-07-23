Goodrow signing official, blueline options, schedule released, draft today
The Rangers officially inked Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract, as was rumored a few days ago. New York has yet to acquire a left-handed defenseman, though that is still a need. In addition, the NHL released their season schedule and the league has a warped sense of humor as the Blueshirts will open on October 13 against the Capitals. Last, as of press time, the Blueshirts still had their first round pick, 15th overall.hockeybuzz.com
