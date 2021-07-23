Goodrow signing official, blueline options, schedule released, draft today

The NHL has released the New York Rangers regular season schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Blueshirts home opener is on Oct. 14, 2021, against the Dallas Stars but they will start their season on the road in the nation’s capital against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 13. The Rangers will meet Colin Blackwell and the rest of the NHL’s expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, on Halloween. The Kraken make their first visit to the Garden on Sunday, Jan. 30. That should be a fun way to close out the year.