NHL

Goodrow signing official, blueline options, schedule released, draft today

hockeybuzz.com
 11 days ago

The Rangers officially inked Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract, as was rumored a few days ago. New York has yet to acquire a left-handed defenseman, though that is still a need. In addition, the NHL released their season schedule and the league has a warped sense of humor as the Blueshirts will open on October 13 against the Capitals. Last, as of press time, the Blueshirts still had their first round pick, 15th overall.

