Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

BREAKING NEWS: Rep. Ivan Blanco passes away at 45

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan) passed away this afternoon, Friday. after being rushed to the Commonwealth Health Center’s emergency room. He was 45 years old. More details to follow. Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Immigrationwbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Is The Border Patrol Holding Up? Hear The Truth From A CBP Agent!

Bottom line: the Border Patrol is stretched too thin. In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, Ground Zero of the Border Crisis, agents recently encountered 20,000 migrants in a single week — and that’s only the ones who’ve been caught! Who knows how many of these migrants have COVID? Agents are getting sick and their families are at risk. How are Border Patrol Agents holding up? Chris Cabrera is a Border Patrol Agent in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, and a Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council. He says that in Washington, politicians think it’s just a border problem. Chris says it affects everywhere! Chris is here to tell you how in The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Torres says GOP blessed to have Sen. Sablan

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday that the CNMI Republican Party is blessed to welcome to its fold Senate floor leader Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan, who is formerly an independent candidate. When asked during a radio press briefing about Sablan’s recent decision to join the GOP, Torres said Sablan has...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

State funeral for Blanco this Thursday

The CNMI government will be holding a state funeral this Thursday for the late representative Ivan James Alafanso Blanco at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, starting at 9am. In line with this, non-critical government employees who will be attending the state funeral services will be authorized...
Congress & CourtsSaipan Tribune

CNMI House, Senate to hold joint session to honor Blanco

The Senate and the House of Representatives will hold a joint session tomorrow, Wednesday, to honor the public service and legacy of the late representative Ivan James Alafanso Blanco. Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) called for the joint session at 10am in...
MilitarySaipan Tribune

Dinner and gifts for Coast Guard commandant and his group

The CNMI Office of the Governor hosted a reception dinner for U.S. Coast Guard commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz and his group last Wednesday at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan, which featured an exchange of gifts between USCG officials and the CNMI leadership. The reception was also graced by the...
Energy IndustrySaipan Tribune

Scheduled power service interruption on Aug. 4

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Aug. 4, 2021, from 9am to 11am for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in As Perdido and partials of Chalan Kanoa. The purpose of the scheduled power interruption is for CUC to temporarily shut-off power in order for CUC linemen to re-install the airbrake switch in the affected areas that was damaged during Super Typhoon Yutu. S.
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Torres: Manglona’s concerns are only creating panic

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Travel Bubble program is doing well and that he’s confident with the system in place to mitigate the entry of COVID-19 from arriving international tourists. In response to a question during his radio press briefing, Torres said he “absolutely disagrees”...
Public HealthSaipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: 6 new COVID-19 cases

Six additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 196 individuals since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing upon arrival on July 30, 2021. These cases did not report...
Politicscity-countyobserver.com

BREAKING NEWS: POLITICAL LEADER AND PUBLIC SERVANT STEVE MELCHER PASSES

POLITICAL LEADER AND PUBLIC SERVANT STEVE MELCHER PASSES. Former City Councilmen and County Commissioner Stephen Melcher passed away this yesterday morning surrounded by friends and family member. His funeral will be held on August 3rd with visiting between 11:00 to 12:00 noon His funeral will be held on August 3rd...
Politicspncguam.com

CNMI Representative Ivan Blanco dies; Guam officials pay tribute

CNMI Representative Ivan Blanco has died and officials on Guam are paying tribute. Officials released the following statements on the passing of Blanco:. “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Representative Blanco, and I extend my sincerest condolences and sympathies to his wife Carmen, family, and friends. Ivan will be remembered for his passion and steadfast commitment to serving his constituents and the CNMI as a whole. Through the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures and the Marianas Working Group, I was blessed to work beside him in uplifting our communities, encouraging innovation and economic development, and safeguarding opportunities for our peoples. Ivan taught me a lot as a public servant, and I was fortunate to call him a friend. I join the people of the CNMI in mourning his untimely passing,” said Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Chairwoman of the Committee on Regional.

Comments / 0

Community Policy