Female Shot in Possible Road Rage Incident Near City Park in Pittsburg
A female was wounded in a possible road rage incident Thursday night in the City of Pittsburg near City Park. The Pittsburg Police Department is investigating the incident. At approximently 8:39 pm, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a report of a female who had been shot. She was located at Willow Pass Road near Bay View Avenue. She was shot in the back, however, was awake and breathing.eastcountytoday.net
