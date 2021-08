Thailand's hospitals are on the "brink of collapse" due to a spread of COVID-19 that reportedly emanated from the country's nightlife sector. The Independent reports Thailand's third wave of COVID-19, which began in April, has intensified the country's response to the virus. Its hospitals are now inundated as the number of cases rises, leading to a crisis wherein clinics have run out of ICU beds and doctors are forced to treat patients in car parks. Reports of victims dying on roads have incensed many in the region.