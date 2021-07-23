Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton Township, NJ

Tractor trailer pulls down poles and wires, causes road closure in Hamilton

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (MERCER)– A tractor trailer hitting wires and pulling down utility poles is to blame for a street closure in Hamilton today. The incident occurred just before 10:00 am. Multiple 911 calls were received by Hamilton and Robbinsville Police Departments stating that there was a serious crash on George Dye Road. Police arrived and located a Ferrari Foods truck that had struck wires between Route 33 and Nottingham Way. There were no reported injuries.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
258
Followers
374
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wires#Tractor#Poles#Traffic Accident#Ferrari Foods#Nottingham Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Stockton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Overturned Vehicle, NJ Turnpike Near Richard Stockton Service Area

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A vehicle traveling south bound around the 58.9 mile marker, inner roadway, lost control and overturned landing on its roof around 5:58 a.m. The Robbinsville Township Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene, luckily there were no injuries found when firefighters arrived. The NJ Turnpike Authority maintenance crews provided traffic control during the accident clean up. The New Jersey State Police is investigating the crash.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Two Vehicle Crash On Old York Road In East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 8:50 a.m. a two vehicle accident with airbag deployment occurred at the intersection of Old York Road and Windsor Perrineville Road. The East Windsor Police Department and East Windsor First Aid Squad were dispatched to the scene. Apparently there were no reported injuries in the two vehicle crash.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicles Collide, One Flips Causing 2 Mile Traffic Jam On I-195 West Bound In Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–It appears that two vehicles collided on I-195 West Bound near mile marker 4.5 collided around 6:45 p.m. leaving one overturned on the right shoulder and another in the median strip. The Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded for reports of a person trapped in one of the vehicles. Upon arrival of the fire department there was no entrapment but EMS was needed to evaluate the occupants of the vehicles for injuries. It was unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital from the crash.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Shooting Under Investigation; Victim With Multiple Gunshots Transported By Private Car To Trauma Center

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Police say that early this morning at approximately 2:46 a.m., Trenton Communications received multiple ShotSpotter activations for shots fired in the area of 900 Southard Street. Following the activation, police responded to the area and located a silver Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed from the location. Patrol Units followed the vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center (CHRMC). Upon arrival they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported inside and into the trauma bay. The Shooting Response Team was notified and responded. The shooting is under investigation by the Trenton Police Department.
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

No Injuries Reported In Robbinsville Accidents

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Early this morning a multi-vehicle accident was reported in front of 2350 Route 33. Robbinsville Township Police, Robbinsville Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported in the 12:39 a.m. crash. The Robbinsville Township Police Department is investigating. Yesterday July 29, 2021 around...
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Continuing Coverage: NWS Investigating Damage From Yesterday’s Storms

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–A possible tornado touched down near Gordon Road and Route 130, the Robbinsville Township Police and Robbinsville Township Fire Department responded for wires down, then a structural collapse in the 1200 Block of Route 130 at 7:27 p.m. Shortly after trees and wires were reported down at the intersection of Voelbel Road and Perrinveville Road, power was out in the are and was still being restored this morning.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: Possible Fatal Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–MidJerse.news has received reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. at Stuyvesant Avenue near Hoffman Avenue. Trenton EMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the scene. About 15 minutes later EMS went available. Police are on scene investigating. One witness stated they heard 12 shots. Another witness said...
Barnegat Light, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Possible Tornado On Long Beach Island Several Houses Damaged Possible Capsized Boats In The Bay

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP-BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ (OCEAN)–Last night July 29, 2021, around 9:00 p.m. severe thunderstorms moved though the area along with reported tornados. There were several reports of storm damage possibly from a tornado that hit the area of Long Beach Township and Barnegat Light sections of Long Beach Island as severe thunderstorms moved though the region. There were reports of damage to 8 houses in the High Bar Harbor Section near Arnold Lane and other areas. There were reports of two capsized boats in the Barnegat Bay. This is from preliminary information and once we get official information the story will be updated.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Teen Struck On Bicycle In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 12:30 p.m. a teen was struck on Adeline Street. Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS and Paramedics responded to the scene. It appeared that the bicyclist was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. No other information is available about the accident at this time. If updated...
Manasquan, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Fishing Boat Hits Rocks In Manasquan Inlet And Sinks

Story, Photos and Video by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response – MidJersey.News Shore Bureau. MANASQUAN INLET, POINT PLESANT, NJ (0CEAN)–Around 10:40 p.m. last night July 27, 2021 a fishing vessel reported that they were taking on water to the USCG Manasquan Inlet station. Initial reports said they had struck inlet rocks and had a hole in the vessel. Witnesses at the Manasquan Inlet (Point Pleasant Side) said that they saw a boat attempt to leave the inlet but struck the rocks and heard a bang then saw the craft turn around at a decent speed and go back into the inlet. District 27 (Manasquan Fire) was alerted of the boat hitting the rocks and dispatched Marine 27. The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the boat docked at the Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar partially sunk. Marine 27 and Point Pleasant Beach Police were also on the scene. Two were safely off the craft and on the dock with no injuries. The cause of the crash is still unknown and is being investigated by the USCG & The New Jersey State Police.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Hamilton firefighters free person from vehicle after crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (MERCER)– Multiple people were injured after a crash involving two cars, Saturday afternoon. The crash happened just before 5:00 pm at the intersection of West Park Avenue and Lafayette Avenue. Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the scene for possible entrapment. Crews arrived and performed a “door pop” to free the a from the vehicle. Two people were transported to the hospital.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Firefighters Save Row Of 5 Attached Homes

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:20 a.m. Trenton Fire Department responded to 511 Centre Street for a house fire, a large column of smoke could be seen for miles. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy fire on the exterior of the structure that was extending into the attached 5 row homes. Firefighters knocked down the exterior fire and advanced hand lines inside, fire extended into the common attic area. After an aggressive interior attack firefighters were able to bring the fire under control saving severe damage to most of the row of homes.
West Windsor Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Overturned Vehicle On Old Trenton Road In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:10 p.m. the West Windsor Police Department and West Windsor Emergency Services responded to Old Trenton Road and Cottonwood Drive for an overturned vehicle. West Windsor and Princeton Junction Fire Companies were also dispatched to the scene but recalled due to no entrapment and no services needed. There were no injuries that needed transportation to the hospital reported in the accident.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Police Investigate Reported Shooting On Hudson Street

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Trenton Police, Trenton EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were dispatched to the area of 58 Hudson Street near Tyler for a reported shooting victim at 9:30 p.m. Trenton EMS arrived on scene at 9:33 p.m. and packaged the patient and transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center at 9:46 p.m. EMS called for a “Trauma Alert” while en route to the hospital.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: Massive Search In Hamilton For Missing Person

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:18 p.m. last night (July 25, 2021) the Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to assist Hamilton Township Police Department in a search for a missing Hamilton Township person when splashing noises were heard in the water in Gropp’s Lake. Hamilton Township Fire Department responded and searched the lake with three boats and other firefighters searched the shore line. Hamilton Township Police searched the shore lines as well as other neighborhoods surrounding the lake. The New Jersey State Police was on I-195 in the area of the lake with several cars searching the highway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy