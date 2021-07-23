Tractor trailer pulls down poles and wires, causes road closure in Hamilton
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (MERCER)– A tractor trailer hitting wires and pulling down utility poles is to blame for a street closure in Hamilton today. The incident occurred just before 10:00 am. Multiple 911 calls were received by Hamilton and Robbinsville Police Departments stating that there was a serious crash on George Dye Road. Police arrived and located a Ferrari Foods truck that had struck wires between Route 33 and Nottingham Way. There were no reported injuries.midjersey.news
