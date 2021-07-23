Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Mighty Minnows Session 2

indianolaiowa.gov
 11 days ago

Water Orientation & Swim Instruction classes. Parents will teach their child water orientation and beginning swim skills through games and activities with the aid of an instructor. Children must wear swim diapers If not yet toilet trained.

www.indianolaiowa.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diapers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccernewradiosports.com

Mighty Pioneers adds soccer

The Mighty Pioneers will be one sport heavier in the upcoming year. Soccer will be available this fall to boys and girls in grades 5-8 from Sevastopol and Gibraltar schools. Similar to its high school programs, the Mighty Pioneers soccer teams will be a co-op. The Mighty Pioneers saluted Stephanie Ayer for working so hard to organize this opportunity in a recent Facebook post.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Salina Post

Swimmer Manuel fails to advance in 50-meter freestyle

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Manuel’s Olympics are over. The American swimmer failed to advance from the semifinals of the 50-meter freestyle. Her time of 24.63 seconds was 11th-fastest, eliminating her from Sunday’s final. Only the top eight advance. At the 2016 Rio Games, Manuel became the first Black American woman...
Sports247Sports

BH: How dynamic thy duo? | Mighty Mick's back

** Mighty Mick’s back … The start of fall camp isn’t far off. You know what that means: Kickoff to open the season also isn’t too far off. So we asked one of our sources who frequents the Woody Hayes Facility what he thinks will be the biggest difference for the team this season as opposed to last season.
Alpine, CAthealpinesun.com

Mighty accomplishment

The Alpine All-Stars girls softball team won in their division at the C-State Games Regional. With 48 teams competing at ballfields throughout Lakeside and Santee, the girls won all six games on their schedule and ultimately took first place, beating out 18 other teams, including the only one that bested them two weeks ago at the State tournament where they won nine games in a row and qualified for Regionals.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Edina’s Thompson injured during Team USA’s volleyball loss to ROC

TOKYO — Jordan Thompson of Edina suffered an ankle or foot injury in the second set of the U.S. women's volleyball's 3-0 loss to the Russian Olympic Committee team on Saturday morning in Tokyo and could miss one match or more, according to Team USA coach Karch Kiraly. The ROC...
Sportsbarbend.com

Rolfe, Đukić Score Huge Wins in Event 10 at the 2021 CrossFit Games

As the sun rose on Day Three of Individual competition at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, four-time Fittest Woman on Earth® Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr held the overall lead in the Women’s Division. She has held the top spot on the overall leaderboard for the entire competition and has a 138-point lead over Laura Horváth in second place.
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

USA Volleyball Star Jordan Thompson Rolls Ankle, Exits Vs ROC

Jordan Thompson rolled her right ankle and exited Team USA's women's volleyball match against the athletes representing the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old went high to set the block and landed on her teammates foot, triggering the roll. The opposite hitter was helped off...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Zack Brown: Moves past shoulder issue

Brown (shoulder) returned to action for Double-A Biloxi on Friday, retiring two of the five batters he faced en route to earning a hold in the team's 4-1 win over Montgomery. After spending all season on Biloxi's 2021 debut while recovering from right shoulder fatigue, Brown was finally cleared to make his 2021 debut for the affiliate this weekend. Before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Brown made two tune-up appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The Brewers had previously developed the 26-year-old Brown as a starter, but he could spend the rest of the 2021 campaign working out of the bullpen after the shoulder injury cost him considerable ramp-up time.
Tennisan17.com

Kelley, Gordon named 2020-21 Southeastern Athletes of the Year

HAMMOND---Southeastern Louisiana University has named senior quarterback Cole Kelley and senior midfielder Megan Gordon the 2020-21 Southeastern Male and Athlete of the Year. Since 1990-91, SLU has selected a Male and Female Athlete of the Year. The Athletes of the Year are selected by Southeastern head coaches and administrative staff.
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics-Athletics-Jackson out of 200m after rookie heats blunder

TOKYO (Reuters) – Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson will not be able to add to her bronze from the 100 metres after a terrible error in the heats of the 200 on Monday, where she eased up too much and was overhauled on the line to finish fourth. Jackson, third-fastest in the...
MLBchatsports.com

Perusing the Prospects: Hunter Brown makes Triple-A debut

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) The Houston Astros are seeing a boost in production from their minor-league arms, as right-handers Hunter Brown, number three ranked prospect, and Nick Hernandez, Sugar Land Native, were both promoted to the Skeeters from the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. These two pitchers join...
Sports247Sports

A'ja Wilson stars in pool play for Team USA

Behind former South Carolina standout A’ja Wilson, the U.S. Olympics Women’s Basketball Team is headed to the medal round of the Tokyo Olympics. With a 51-game winning streak under their belt, the Red, White and Blue extended that streak by a game with a 93-82 victory over France on Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Takes seat Monday

Anderson isn't starting Monday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Anderson snapped a six-game hit streak in Sunday's loss to the Yankees, and he'll retreat to the bench for the first time since he returned from the injured list July 24. Isan Diaz will start at the hot corner and bat fifth.
MLBLone Star Ball

Apostel, Alexy, Yerry, Snyder to Round Rock

Pitchers A.J. Alexy, Yerry Rodriguez, and Nick Snyder and infielder Sherten Apostel have been promoted from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. All are active for tonight’s game. This is a pretty significant development. Alexy has been outstanding for Frisco, putting up a 1.61 ERA with...
Nashville, TNbelmontbruins.com

Court is in Session

From Jury Box to the Coaching Box—Katelyn Harrison has seen it all. Going into her third season as head coach, Katelyn Harrison is ready to take Belmont volleyball to new heights. by Alyssa Muir. If anyone knows how to roll with the punches, it's Belmont's head volleyball coach, Katelyn Harrison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy