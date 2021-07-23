Mighty Minnows Session 2

Brown (shoulder) returned to action for Double-A Biloxi on Friday, retiring two of the five batters he faced en route to earning a hold in the team's 4-1 win over Montgomery. After spending all season on Biloxi's 2021 debut while recovering from right shoulder fatigue, Brown was finally cleared to make his 2021 debut for the affiliate this weekend. Before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Brown made two tune-up appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The Brewers had previously developed the 26-year-old Brown as a starter, but he could spend the rest of the 2021 campaign working out of the bullpen after the shoulder injury cost him considerable ramp-up time.