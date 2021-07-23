UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in Mapleton after Thursday flooding
MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – As severe thunderstorms moved through the Wasatch Front on Thursday, flooding forced numerous residents in Mapleton to evacuated their homes. Authorities called on residents living near the burn scar of the Ether Hollow Fire, a wildfire continuing to burn in the area, to evacuate shortly after 7 p.m. Mapleton Fire reports 20 high risk homes near 2000 E and 1600 N, and the Whiting Campground, were evacuated.www.abc4.com
