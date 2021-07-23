Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Photo Booth Pic from Leah Remini's Birthday Party

By Katie Campione
Posted by 
People
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah Remini might have just made Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Instagram official. On Thursday, Remini shared a video from her star-studded 51st birthday bash featuring dozens of photos from the party — including a snap of the actress with Affleck and Lopez in what appears to be a photo booth.

people.com

Comments / 1

People

People

118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Hustlers#Universal Studios#Page Six#Violet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MLBGossip Cop

‘Weird’ Alex Rodriguez Becoming Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck?

Is Alex Rodriguez obsessing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.\. Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Play ‘Battle Of The Exes’?. This week’s edition of Star reports Alex Rodriguez isn’t happy about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Lovingly Gaze At Each Other After Grabbing Lunch With Their Kids

Following their sexy sleepover, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their kids out for lunch in Brentwood on Friday. So cute! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured gazing into each other’s eyes in a black Escalade after wrapping their arms around each other as they stepped out with his son, Sam, 9, and and her daughter, Emme, 13, for some lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart on July 9.
MLBPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Amazing Flexibility As She Bends Totally Backwards At Photoshoot

Katie Holmes can do it all! The A-lister proved she’s still got it, when she shared a pic of herself doing a backbend in a pair of black leather pants. Katie Holmes is a woman of many talents! The actress and fashion designer has clearly been working on her flexibility, sharing a pic of herself doing a backbend while on the set of a photoshoot. The Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a pair of black leather pants and a black blouse, along with a pair of black, strappy pumps for the shoot with photographer David Alexander Flinn. Certainly an impressive move!
CelebritiesPage Six

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted strolling in the Hamptons

After a day out with their kids at Universal Studios Hollywood Friday, Bennifer got bicoastal, jetting to the Hamptons for some time away from their respective offspring. Photos show Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cuddling as they strolled Saturday on Long Island, their arms wrapped around each other and at times, nary an inch between them.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
Theater & DanceVulture

J.Lo Heads to the Hamptons With Ben Affleck, Drops Single As a Distraction

Bennifer took their relationship to a whole new level this holiday weekend. Not only did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wear matching outfits while strolling through the Hamptons, but J.Lo also released a single, “Cambia El Paso,” to capitalize on the frenzy it undoubtedly caused. Jenny’s been around this block. The Y2K-throwback bicoastal courtship went from Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday to the Hamptons on Saturday, where they were spotted enjoying a walk along with Lopez’s producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and her husband, per People. Shoulder to shoulder in cream sweaters, neutral pants, and white shoes, the coordinated couple even shared a kiss, confirming rumors. Affleck and Lopez haven’t been able to stay away from each other following their respective breakups with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez. “Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen,” a source said to People, and another source said of Lopez, “she spends as much time with Ben as possible.” That is, when she’s not in the studio encouraging folks to get loud.
MusicPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Out Passionately In Naples After Monte Carlo Visit — Photo

Bennifer’s whirlwind tour of Europe just keeps getting hotter! The pair were spotted packing on the PDA as they docked in gorgeous Naples, Italy. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, are having the time of their lives in Europe! The couple were spotted passionately kissing on a dock in Naples, Italy as they stepped off their $130 million yacht on Friday, July 30. Ben and Jen only had eyes for each other as they soaked up the sun and the postcard worthy scenery, later boarding a smaller boat to tour around the area. As expected, J.Lo’s fashion game has been on point for the epic trip, consisting of designer bikinis, kimono’s and plenty of sexy dresses.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Ben Affleck Struggling To Keep Up With Jennifer Lopez’s Workouts

Is Jennifer Lopez working hard to get Ben Affleck into shape? One report says the Hustlers star is helping Affleck get rid of his dad bod. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Star, notorious gym-rat Lopez works all day on her body, and now she’s going to work on Affleck’s too. A source says, “J.Lo and Ben wake up at 5:30 AM every morning for a grueling 90-minute workout.”
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez revive the 'Bennifer' media magic

After months of speculation, this past weekend confirmed momentous news for the celebrity world: The couple known as "Bennifer" has returned. The label, a mixture of the first names of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, was coined back in 2003 when the two stars dated the first time. Their relationship was a major moment in the celebrity ecosystem, ushering in the portmanteau phase of celebrity power couples at the height of the U.S. tabloid era. Almost 20 years later, the couple are reigniting their relationship — and teaching a master class in how to control your narrative.

Comments / 1

Community Policy