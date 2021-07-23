Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Photo Booth Pic from Leah Remini's Birthday Party

Bennifer took their relationship to a whole new level this holiday weekend. Not only did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wear matching outfits while strolling through the Hamptons, but J.Lo also released a single, “Cambia El Paso,” to capitalize on the frenzy it undoubtedly caused. Jenny’s been around this block. The Y2K-throwback bicoastal courtship went from Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday to the Hamptons on Saturday, where they were spotted enjoying a walk along with Lopez’s producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and her husband, per People. Shoulder to shoulder in cream sweaters, neutral pants, and white shoes, the coordinated couple even shared a kiss, confirming rumors. Affleck and Lopez haven’t been able to stay away from each other following their respective breakups with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez. “Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen,” a source said to People, and another source said of Lopez, “she spends as much time with Ben as possible.” That is, when she’s not in the studio encouraging folks to get loud.