In the matinee today, the New York Yankees went for the sweep of the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The Yankees won the first game 3-1, the second game 4-3 with new Yankee Anthony Rizzo hitting a home run in each and going five for five. The Yankees today had five lefties in the starting lineup. The Yankees are 4 for 10 this season when trying to accomplish a sweep of a series. The matchup today was Jordan Montgomery vs. the Marlins Sandy Alcantara. The Yankees swept the Marlins with the 3-1 win today.