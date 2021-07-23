Market Wrap: Bitcoin holds above $30 k as sentiment improves
Bitcoin is holding up following a strong bounce from $30,000 support. Cryptocurrencies were mostly higher on Thursday as bullish sentiment returns. Bitcoin was trading around $32,300 at press time and is up about 1% over the past week. The price recovery off $30,000 support stalled following positive comments from Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday. Technicals suggest upside is limited around $34,000 resistance.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0