Market Wrap: Bitcoin holds above $30 k as sentiment improves

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is holding up following a strong bounce from $30,000 support. Cryptocurrencies were mostly higher on Thursday as bullish sentiment returns. Bitcoin was trading around $32,300 at press time and is up about 1% over the past week. The price recovery off $30,000 support stalled following positive comments from Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday. Technicals suggest upside is limited around $34,000 resistance.

