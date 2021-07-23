Market Wrap: Bitcoin holds above $30 k as sentiment improves

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON drops 27%, but any rebound should be sold. SafeMoon price shaped a descending triangle pattern since the May collapse, with the May 19 low of $0.00000261 serving as the horizontal support for the triangle. Finally, on July 28, SAFEMOON logged a daily close below the May 19 low, triggering the bearish pattern. Despite the oversold condition on the daily RSI, the outlook for the altcoin is still bearish as the previous price contraction will lead to further price expansion.