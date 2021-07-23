Cancel
Maine State

New Study Shows This Maine County No Longer Affordable for Average Mainer

By Matt James
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 11 days ago
It's no surprise that parts of Maine have always been more expensive to live in than others. For example, a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom ranch is going to cost you a whole lot more in South Portland than it will in Millinocket, but what about an entire Maine county (we only have 16!) becoming entirely too expensive for the majority of the Mainer population to afford to live in at all? Well, according to a new study, it's happened.

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

Millinocket, ME
Maine State
Portland, ME
New Hampshire State
Maine Government
South Portland, ME
Wiscasset, ME
South Portland, ME
Camden, ME
Waterville, ME
#Restaurants#Yelp#Europe#Wgme#Mainers#Realtor Com#B B
Raymond, ME
94.3 WCYY

After 32 Years, The Polarizing Gulf Of Maine Gunsmithing Shop In Raymond Is Permanently Gone

For as long back as many people in Raymond, Maine can remember, the Gulf of Maine Gunsmithing shop along Route 302 has been ruffling feathers with its politically driven, polarizing and often repugnant signs aimed at inspiring reaction whether it be good or bad. Whether you cheered or jeered the signs that Gulf of Maine Gunsmithing shared with the driving public, you won't see them any longer. The shop has closed for good and has taken their sign with them.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

Maine’s Only Water Show is Award Winning and Based in Sanford, Maine. Yes, Sanford

Maine Attraction is the only water-ski show team in Maine. It's a family-oriented organization, and the team has been performing unique, entertaining and wicked skilled water ski shows for over 30 years. They have performed for crowds of all sizes at the Number One Pond in Sanford. It's free, but they do take donations. They don't require them, but they are a non-profit and the donations help with upkeep of equipment and outfits. Maine Attraction puts on an amazing show with traditional and barefoot water skiing, human pyramids, jumps and a whole ton more!
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

Governor Mills Updates State Of Maine Mask Guidance

According to the Portland Press Herald, Governor Janet Mills has decided the state will follow the latest recommendation from the National Centers For Disease Control. The new guidance recommends that, regardless of vaccination status, those in areas with substantial COVID-19 transmission should wear a mask when indoors. However, as the...
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

How Donuts and Cheering Made This Trucker Fall in Love With Maine

Let's just call a spade a spade right now and admit it, because we're all guilty of it -- we hate getting stuck behind massive trucks while on the roads. Maybe hate is too strong of a word, but regardless, there's a strong dislike and loathing for being stuck behind tractor-trailers, box trucks -- any massive truck either on a residential road or a highway.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

What Can The Wooly Bear Caterpillar Tell Us about Winter in Maine?

Sometimes the old way is the better way. I feel that we Mainers have many different oldey-timey ways of telling the future. Who says we don't have ESP?! And no, I'm not talking about the sports channel. I'm talking about how a lot of us know all sorts of things, likely taught to us by our grandparents, about how to predict things around us, just by simple observation.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

Struggling With Mental Health? This Mainer’s Online Support Group Could Help

It goes without saying that we've all gone through it in an intense way over the last 16-18 months from the pandemic when it comes to mental health struggles. Whether you've been laid off and stuck on your couch for MONTHS trying to find a new job or even career, but have been striking out. Maybe you were lucky enough to keep your job, but unexpectedly picked up a second job when you were thrust into homeschooling your child(ren) or help a family member out with homeschooling their child(ren). Perhaps you were already battling mental health struggles, but being quarantined for a while early on in the pandemic and stuck at home with your thoughts just amplified the struggle.
Bar Harbor, ME
94.3 WCYY

Here’s Why A Zeppelin Visited Bar Harbor In 1925

Wow. Just imagine standing on the Bar Harbor town pier while looking out over Mt. Desert Narrows and seeing this big boy hovering above the water. Call it what you may. A dirigible, a zeppelin, or a blimp. Any way you look at it a 680-foot long flying balloon loaded with bombs and sporting machine guns is a big deal, especially in Downeast Maine.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

UK TikTok Star Tries Maine Treats For The First Time

How do Maine snacks play in the U.K? Well, let's bloody find out govnah!. Dawn Farmer is a pre-school teacher from England, who was totally bored during the lockdown part of the pandemic last year, so she decided to come up with something to occupy her time. The 21-year old preschool teacher started making TikTok videos of her trying various American snacks, and she has become the new breed of celebrity, a TikTok star. I like seeing her reactions to the treats because let's face it, there are some things food-wise that do not translate between the two countries. I mean when is the last time you had a warm pint of beer and a plate of bangers and mash?
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Maine Bear Hunters Can Start Placing Bait This Weekend

Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. Those hunting with bait can begin their preparations this weekend. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 30. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 28, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Bait used to entice bears can be placed 30 days prior to the opening of the bear bait season.

