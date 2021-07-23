Cancel
Big Red Machine Teams Up With Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell for New Song “Phoenix”

By Jerry Morales
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican indie duo Big Red Machine has released a new song titled “Phoenix” as the fourth single off of their sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The single is a collaboration with indie folk band Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell, who was featured on the album’s lead single “Latter Days,” and serves as a follow-up to their biggest single “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift.

