Big Red Machine Teams Up With Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell for New Song “Phoenix”
American indie duo Big Red Machine has released a new song titled “Phoenix” as the fourth single off of their sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The single is a collaboration with indie folk band Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell, who was featured on the album’s lead single “Latter Days,” and serves as a follow-up to their biggest single “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift.music.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0