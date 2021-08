Q: My husband painted the door and some of the baseboard and heater in our front hall. One wall has wallpaper from the 1970s that I like and don’t want to change. When he painted, he used blue painter’s tape, so he wouldn’t get paint on the wallpaper. But when he removed the tape, it took the wallpaper underneath with it. He has offered to “frame” the wallpaper scene, but it goes across a door, and I think that would look funnier than leaving it the way it is. What do we do now?