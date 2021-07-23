Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

As Olympics approach, SLO family reflects on father's 1964 Tokyo Olympic win

By Dusty Baker
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WFmr_0b5NotW400

With the Olympics set to officially begin in Tokyo on Friday, it's a reminder to one local family about what the 1964 Olympics there meant to them.

"I know what he did, but my father never talked about what he did," said Michael Larrabee, son of the former Olympian with the same name.

With all eyes set on Tokyo, the memories of Michael Larrabee's father and Shannon Larrabee's father-in-law return.

“He was one of the fastest people in the world at one time in the 400 meters, which is one of our favorite events to watch during the Olympics."

Mike Larrabee, a USC hall of famer, is also the oldest man to have won the 400 meter title and the 4x400 relay at the age of 30.

"He missed the prior two Olympics, so when he went to this one, he was almost 31-years-old. He had pancreatitis and he had missed the other Olympics with an achilles heel problem,” Michael Larrabee said.

“The stories I've heard are the stories about the sacrifices his family had to make. They moved in with his in-laws, he had two small children, one on the way, and at that time, there was no money, no endorsement deals," Shannon Larrabee said.

The odds of Larrabee winning either race were very low.

“He basically got it done on the qualification. When he went to qualify, he won the right to qualify. At the time, there was a New York sportswriter that said he may qualify but he's injury-prone and too old to run this race," Michael Larrabee said.

“To have his wife there to see him win the Olympics and he put the medal around her neck after he won and that got a bow from Emperor Hirohito at the time and what they did as a family to get him there, to pursue his dreams is the story we keep hearing and is the story we like to share,” Shannon Larrabee said.

Mike Larrabee grew up in Ventura with his son and daughter-in-law now calling San Luis Obispo their home but this summer, their hearts will be back in Tokyo for the new crop of Olympic athletes.

“They made a ton of sacrifices to get to that spot in their life,” Michael Larrabee said.

"I think about all of our athletes who are going to be back there in Tokyo this year and how hard they've had to work to get there and to achieve their dream and to do it under complete adverse circumstances,” Shannon Larrabee said.

The former Olympian used to hike the trails of Bishop Peak before he passed in April of 2003. In his honor, a bench can be found along the trails in his memory.

“It touches my heart and stays with us years later,” Shannon Larrabee said.

And while Mike Larrabee may be gone, the medals he earned in 1964 continue to stand the test of time and keep his legacy alive on the Central Coast.

“Those medals mean the world to us. He was number one and, as a small child, I used to love getting the Guinness Book of World Records and take it to kids during library time and show them this is my dad in the Guinness Book of World Records. He was the fastest guy in the world at one point,” Michael Larrabee said.

The Olympics begin airing on KSBY Friday.

Comments / 0

KSBY News

KSBY News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hirohito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Olympian#Slo#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
WorldPost Register

China's Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

TOKYO (AP) — Javad Foroughi spent his nights caring for gravely ill patients, doing everything he could to help them breathe. Many didn't make it. Foroughi contracted COVID-19 himself, recovered and feared he would catch it again while doing his job. Amid all the horrors and difficulties, the shooter never...
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Tokyo Olympics: Diverse faces are representing Japan. Does it reflect real change?

TOKYO — With millions around the world watching, Rui Hachimura walked onto the gleaming white floor of Japan’s Olympic Stadium on Friday waving the country’s red-and-white flag. The 6-foot-8 Washington Wizards forward with a Japanese mother and Beninese father led his nation’s athletes in procession, a beaming smile peeking out...
Swimming & SurfingBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins shock swimming gold

Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui took a shock gold medal in the men's 400m freestyle on Sunday. The 18-year-old won from the outside lane after qualifying slowest, but finished with stunning pace to beat Australia's Jack McLoughlin with a time of 3:43.36. "I just can't believe it. It's a dream and...
Sportsknpr

Japan's Own Wins First Skateboarding Medal At Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — In the neighborhood where he grew up skateboarding, 22-year-old Yuto Horigome won the first ever Olympic Gold medal for skateboarding. In the street skate competition, Horigome expertly flipped his board in the air, sailed over staircases and glided on rails. On the fourth trick of the final he accomplished a most difficult one: a "nollie 270 noseslide." After taking off, he flipped his board, then slid it down the rail on its nose.
Worldwymt.com

UK’s Mary Tucker wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WYMT/UK Athletics) - The University of Kentucky’s reigning national champion rifle team now has two Olympic medal winners on its roster. Early Tuesday morning, Mary Tucker, along with USA Shooting star Lucas Kozeniesky, earned a silver medal during the mixed air rifle competition. Tucker/Kozeniesky finished seventh in the first...
WorldSporting News

Tokyo Olympics: Will any Australian win gold at the Olympics?

While it's 12 months later than originally planned, Australia's athletes are finally arriving in Tokyo and a number of them will have their sights set firmly on bringing a gold medal home with them. Australia has announced a bumper team of 488 athletes for this year's Games and within that...
Sportsdallassun.com

Japanese skateboarder Nishiya wins women's street gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The 13-year-old Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya won the women's street final here on Monday, becoming the world's first female Olympic skateboarding champion. Scoring 15.26 points in the final, the 2021 world silver medalist became the youngest Japanese Olympic champion at the age of 13 years...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Nerves of Adam Peaty's family before swim

Adam Peaty's family has described feeling "sick and nervous" ahead of the swimmer's successful defence of his Olympic title. The 26-year-old from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire became Team GB's first gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics. Winning the men's 100m breaststroke meant he also became the first British swimmer to defend...
WorldPosted by
Primetimer

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony reflected the "Sadlympics" and "the Ill-lympics"

"The Games of the XXXII Olympiad formally began by evoking a sense of isolation, specifically the isolation felt by athletes who have been training for their big moment during the extended COVID crisis that put these Games on hold for a full year and that many argue should have put them on hold for even longer," Jen Chaney says of the Tokyo Games' Opening Ceremony that aired in the U.S. for the first time live this morning. Chaney adds: "The atmosphere around an event that is normally met with excitement and a steady stream of feel-good stories has dampened a bit, to the point where it feels almost insensitive to say that you’re psyched to watch endless hours of swimming and diving. Mike Tirico, who co-hosted NBC’s live coverage of the opening ceremony with Today’s Savannah Guthrie, promised this Tokyo affair would be 'more modest, more spare' than the lavish kickoffs of Summer Games past, which was an accurate, and polite, way to describe a production dominated by the sight of seats deliberately left unoccupied because of the pandemic surge in Japan. In practice, these are the Sadlympics, the Ill-lympics, the 2020 (or is it 2021?) Olympic 'Because We Really Gotta Do This' Games, and the opening ceremony reflected that in ways that could be eerie and depressing but also oddly representative of the perseverance of the human spirit — or at least the perseverance of the human spirit when the IOC refuses to cancel the Olympics because, let’s face it, there’s too much money at stake. If we’ve learned anything about the Olympics in recent weeks, it’s that they will abide by the status quo even when abiding by the status quo makes no sense. Hence everyone soldiering on with the opening ceremony and despite everything — Italics! Exclamation point! —sometimes even conjuring magic in the process. Japanese pop singer MISIA stood up and sang the Japanese national anthem while wearing an extravagant dress that looked like a massive, beautiful cherry blossom then was cheered at the end of her performance by what sounded like piped-in applause. The Japanese flag was raised while officials looked on soberly, all of their faces shrouded in masks. Tap dancers did an elaborate routine that involved building tables with lumber grown from seeds first planted by athletes who competed the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympics, back in 1964. Actors in white-and-blue body suits raced around to act out the pictograms that represent every single event in the Olympics. It was impressive and lovely, and yet there was heartbreak at the center of it all, knowing how much work had gone into a presentation that unfolded in front of empty seats and a global television audience that may be more indifferent to the Olympics than it ever has been. Only time and ratings will tell."

Comments / 0

Community Policy