Harrison County man arrested after not allowing family to leave home

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after receiving a 911 call regarding a man with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at a mobile home at 3300 Lansing Switch where a man stated he had a weapon and was not allowing his family in the home to leave.

The man surrendered after several hours of negations by phone.

He was transferred to a Marshall hospital for mental evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No family members were hurt in the incident.

The investigation is still on going.