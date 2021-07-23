Cancel
Harrison County, TX

Harrison County man arrested after not allowing family to leave home

CBS19
CBS19
 11 days ago

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after receiving a 911 call regarding a man with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at a mobile home at 3300 Lansing Switch where a man stated he had a weapon and was not allowing his family in the home to leave.

The man surrendered after several hours of negations by phone.

He was transferred to a Marshall hospital for mental evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No family members were hurt in the incident.

The investigation is still on going.

