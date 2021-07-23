Snell, Profar power Padres to 3-2 victory over Marlins

Cancel
MIAMI — Blake Snell allowed one run in six-plus innings, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night. The Padres left-hander scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his longest outing since June 4, when he pitched seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets. Snell (4-3) had not gone past four innings in his two previous starts. He was lifted after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh inning to pinch-hitter Isan Díaz.

