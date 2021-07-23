Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Whiskey Jacks, Dalquist power through second half of doubleheader with Big Sticks

By Maxwell Marko
Grand Forks Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 11-4 loss in the first game of their Thursday night doubleheader, the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks turned things around in a 4-2 win in the following game at Kraft Field. A two-RBI single down the left-field line from Fogelstrom got them off on the right foot in the first. Then a throwing error from Badlands catcher Beckett Vine allowed another to score and gave the Whiskey Jacks a three-run lead to start the game.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Uc San Diego#Kraft Field#Uc San Diego#Setian#The Lewis Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBchatsports.com

What’s that Odor? It’s Rougned, walking rarely, and carrying a big stick

Baseball never ceases to amaze. Six months ago, if someone had told me that the Yankees would soon trade for a player coming off a four year stretch wherein he accumulated a grand total of 1.0 fWAR, I would have been very confused. If someone had told me that the Yankees would trade actual prospects for this player to facilitate no luxury tax hit, I would have been … irked.
MLBRed Bluff Daily News

SF Giants’ Wilmer Flores hits game-tying home run, immediately exits game

SAN FRANCISCO — Moments after circling the bases following his game-tying home run, Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores was removed from Saturday’s game at Oracle Park. The Giants announced Flores left the game with lower back tightness and Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he would be considered “day-to-day,” with the injury.
MLBPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Living the Dream At Last: A’s 30-Year-Old Rookie Jacob Wilson Makes Major League Debut, Gets 1st Hit

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – With his 31st birthday just days away, Oakland Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson could have been given up on his dream to play major league baseball after languishing in for nine years in the minors. Instead, his patience was finally rewarded as Wilson made his major league debut in the A’s 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at the Coliseum Tuesday. Jacob Wilson #11 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates at first base after get his first career base hit against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the six inning at RingCentral Coliseum on July 20, 2021...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Power Rankings: Resetting for the Second Half of the Season

The All-Star break is in the rearview mirror, and with its passing we return to our normally scheduled MLB power rankings programming. As all teams do with their midseason hiatus, we’ve taken the time off to reassess our strategy here at the power rankings headquarters, and we’ll be trying out some formatting tweaks that we hope will make reading these entries each week an even better experience.
BaseballThe Dickinson Press

Big Stick win series in 10th inning walk off

A spectacular night for local baseball fans that got the chance to witness the Big Sticks rally for an extra inning walk off from a three-run homer — and free ice cream at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust ballpark. Their opponents, Canyon County Spuds put up a fight all 10 innings , but it would be the home side to triumph in the 10-7 victory.
MLBThe Ringer

Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the MLB Season

It’s time to get spicy. Will the Phillies win the division? Can the Blue Jays go on a streak when they return to their major league ballpark? Will Jacob deGrom actually lose out on the Cy Young? Plus, we make other hot second-half predictions (1:00) and play matchmaker for some of the stars on the trading block this July (27:00).
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Breaks second-half ice

Laureano went 1-for-3 with a double in a loss to Cleveland on Sunday, his first hit of the second half of the season. The talented outfielder had been stuck in a brief funk that dated back to the final game before the All-Star break, as Laureano had gone 0-for-13 with five strikeouts in the three contests prior to Sunday. The skid came following a five-game hitting streak, and even with the two-bagger, his season average and on-base percentage sit at an uninspiring .235 and .313, respectively.
Whitefish, MTDaily Inter Lake

Twins roll past Bitterroot in second half of twinbill

WHITEFISH —George Robbins was 2-for-2 with two RBI and the Glacier Twins got doubles from Danny Dunn, Mikey Glass, Hayden Meehan and Jacob Polumbus enroute to an 11-1 victory Sunday night over the Bitterroot Bucs. The Twins (45-14) split a doubleheader with the Bucs, as they fell 5-3 in the...
MLBNBC Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Where Sox stand to start second half

The second half of the 2021 MLB season is in full swing. It hasn't been the start the Boston Red Sox were hoping for. After having their series opener vs. the New York Yankees postponed, the Red Sox proceeded to lose two of three, making them 4-6 in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and find themselves only a half-game behind Boston in the AL East.
MLBchatsports.com

The most crucial storylines for the Orioles’ rebuild in the second half

Watching a rebuilding team can feel helpless at times. The Orioles, as currently constructed, are not a winning baseball team. The roster is filled with players that will no longer be with the team by the time it returns to the playoffs. Rebuilds require patience. Certain names come to mind...
MLBwaitsburgtimes.com

Mariners second half outlook and Draft

The Seattle Mariners are currently in third place in the American League West behind the Houston Astros and Oakland A’s at 50-44 on the season. They are also just three games out of the second wildcard spot. With forty games left against AL West opponents, they certainly have an opportunity to move up in the standings.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Huskies Looking to Continue Strong Start to Second Half

DULUTH, Minn. – The first half of the season for the Duluth Huskies was one to forget but as time went on, they’ve started to click, fit the pieces together and are now sitting atop the division standings for the second half. Despite dropping two games before the All-Star break,...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Is Giancarlo Stanton Poised for a Big Second Half?

Although you wouldn’t know it by the loud complaints of Yankee fans, Giancarlo Stanton actually had a pretty great first half. Through his 303 plate appearances, he’s hitting .258/.350/.462 with 15 home runs, good for a 124 wRC+. Objectively, Stanton has been above-average at creating runs for the Yankees, but not to the elite degree he typically does. But nonetheless Stanton has been able to remain mostly healthy, which is undoubtedly the most important thing for someone with his offensive ceiling. And if all Stanton did in the second half was repeat the same level of production, that would be just fine, but, I think he might be due for a positive regression. The single piece that has been missing the most from Stanton’s offense is ironically what he’s most known for—his power. Stanton’s overall production has wavered up and down throughout his 11-season career, but for the most part his power has always shown up consistently. This season he’s posting a career low slugging, by nearly 20 points, and a career low ISO, by over 25 points (if you don’t count his 2019 where he only logged 72 PA). Over his career it’s a big outlier, especially when just looking at his healthy seasons. Here’s how the season stacks up.
MLBfantraxhq.com

The Second-Half Surge: Pitcher Edition

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Much of fantasy sports is about player assessment and trying to determine a player’s performance in the future. With the first-half of baseball officially in the books, now is a great time to take a closer look at players who could make a big splash moving forward. This week, I’ll focus on some pitchers — one veteran, one young buck, and one prospect — who are all primed for a second-half surge.
MLBfangraphs.com

Second Half ERA Value Fades

We’re over halfway through the season and have entered the prime trading season, with many deadlines coming at the end of July. Which means teams that are contending but not cruising, will likely need to make some moves to address their deficiencies by (hopefully) moving their surpluses. Whether you’re one...
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

Big Sticks route Tommyknockers in easy win

The Tommyknockers rolled into town tied for second in the division with the Big Sticks, and would leave in third. The victory would not come without a potential cost for the Big Sticks, as Chewy Sanders would need assistance walking off the field late in the game with an unknown injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy