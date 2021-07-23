Whiskey Jacks, Dalquist power through second half of doubleheader with Big Sticks

Although you wouldn’t know it by the loud complaints of Yankee fans, Giancarlo Stanton actually had a pretty great first half. Through his 303 plate appearances, he’s hitting .258/.350/.462 with 15 home runs, good for a 124 wRC+. Objectively, Stanton has been above-average at creating runs for the Yankees, but not to the elite degree he typically does. But nonetheless Stanton has been able to remain mostly healthy, which is undoubtedly the most important thing for someone with his offensive ceiling. And if all Stanton did in the second half was repeat the same level of production, that would be just fine, but, I think he might be due for a positive regression. The single piece that has been missing the most from Stanton’s offense is ironically what he’s most known for—his power. Stanton’s overall production has wavered up and down throughout his 11-season career, but for the most part his power has always shown up consistently. This season he’s posting a career low slugging, by nearly 20 points, and a career low ISO, by over 25 points (if you don’t count his 2019 where he only logged 72 PA). Over his career it’s a big outlier, especially when just looking at his healthy seasons. Here’s how the season stacks up.