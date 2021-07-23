West Ham linked with a defender that dominated them last year

West Ham is using the motto “if you can’t beat them, sign him up.” The Hammers are linked with Nat Phillips, and the move completely makes sense. It comes as no surprise that West Ham’s Gaffer, David Moyes, wants to bolster the center-back position. With Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson both over 30, help needs to be on the way to avoid a crisis. The Hammers have youth lined up at the CB position, and Issa Diop is a solid backup, but getting in another poised defender is just what the doctor ordered.